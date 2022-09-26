A Nigerian TikToker who always makes funny videos around being a Chinese has taken his act to a restaurant

In the video, the man in a fake language only known to him told the food seller through an interpreter that he needs food

After the woman said she does not sell frogs as a delicacy, the funny man acted as if he was angry

A young Nigerian man with the handle @chineserappers who always acts like a Chinese in his videos has stirred massive reactions.

In a recent clip, the man went into a restaurant in Ibadan with an interpreter as he playfully acted like a Chinese man with his palms held below his chin.

The food seller's responses to the fake Chinese man were hilarious. Photo source: TikTok/@chineserappers

Source: UGC

Acting like a Chinese

As he spoke what sounded like words he must have put together from watching many Chinese movies, the man acted well.

His interpreter played along as they asked the food seller if she sells food like frogs. At a point, the fake Chinese said he is easily moved to anger. The food seller replied that if he messes up, police will arrest him.

Watch the funny video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

prosperity said:

"this woman really cooperate, encourage the woman."

azeeztunde431 said:

"I love Ibadan my city we never disappoint."

Sin said:

"omo i can't stop laughing,, this woman made it funny all credit go for this woman and the interpretation guy,, more love broh."

muttyRoni Mutiat said:

"this woman is my friend ooooo Alaba Bashorun."

Unstoppable said:

"This guy wey Dey interpret sef hin own too much."

user8618154031885 said:

"The interpreter na werey I swear."

Source: Legit.ng