A sweet family photo trending on Twitter has shown four siblings who are growing old in amazing grace

The photo shows 90-year-old twin sisters with their older sister who is 94, as well as their baby sister, who turns 86

When the heartwarming photo was shared by Cathy Stackpole, it quickly gained traction and went viral on the platform

A viral photo showing four siblings who have grown old together has touched so many hearts on the internet.

In the nice photo shared by Cathy Stackpole, twin sisters, 90, were seen in a photo with their 94-year-old elder sister as well as their 86-year-old younger sister.

Internet users wowed

Immediately after the adorable photo was shared, it caught the attention of internet users who found it hard to take their eyes off the rare shot.

Not only that, many of those who saw the photo found it amusing that an 86-year-old woman is being called a 'baby sister.'

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Cathy wrote:

"My mom and her twin turn 90 today. Here they are with their older sister, 94 and baby sister, 86."

Twitter users react

@2leephephethe said:

"If there is a baby sister who is 86, my 27-year-old baby brother can chill. He is my baby brother till he turns 86."

@BlueWaverAgain commented:

"That is very sweet. I'm a twin and have two other sisters. NONE of us have talked for a few decades. It's nice to see other women can do it without the back-stabbing and gossip."

@RCMACisback said:

"You've got fantastic genes! They look beautiful and happy. Happy Birthday to them. You're very lucky to have a family with such longevity and closeness."

