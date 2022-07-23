12 housemates have been introduced into the BBNaija Level Up house as they begin the battle for the season's N100m grand prize

So far, the only married man in the house is 28-year-old Kess who says he has the full consent and support of his wife

Netizens have already dug up some loved-up photos of the BBNaija housemate and the special woman in his life

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season has already kicked off to the delight of fans and lovers of the show who have been anticipating it for so long.

Show host and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced all twelve housemates into the house and just one of them is married.

BBNaija Level Up's Kess and wife. Photo: @bbnaija/@brownflourish

Source: Twitter

28-year-old Kess happily revealed during his introduction that he is a married man who is on the show to make money.

When asked if he has the full support and consent of his wife, Kess answered in the affirmative while stressing that she is an understanding woman.

Following his revelation, social media users have already managed to dig up photos of Kess and the special woman in his life.

Check out the photos as seen online below:

Social media users react

@Collinsuc001 said:

"So beautiful, no girl in the house can thief this guy's heart he has more at home."

@AkamStanley said:

"No wonder she agreed he can flirt. Our Nina babes, hmmmm."

@EEdevbaro said:

"No wonder, no proper Nigerian woman will allow her man into this show."

@rahisfa_ab said:

"Normally now only white women will be cool with thateven Niyi’s wife is a white from last season."

@ranking_chris said:

"Check am out now..no female housemate to compare."

Source: Legit.ng