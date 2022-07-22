A gallant soldier who has stayed away on official duty for 11 months returned unexpectedly to surprise his cute daughter

In a TikTok video, the dad was seen waiting for his daughter who was being led out in blindfolds by the mother

The nice video shows the girl in a jubilant mood the moment she beheld her dad standing and waiting for her to fly into his arms

A video showing a military dad who returned home unexpectedly to surprise his daughter has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the girl least expected to see her dad, but it was a sweet gift for her, according to inscriptions on the short clip.

The moment the soldier reunited with his daughter was so passionate. Photo credit: TikTok/@drkellybarnette.

Moment of happiness

The baby girl was indoors but was led out in blindfolds by her mother who never let the cat out of the bag.

The gallant soldier was standing outside the house, waiting for his daughter to notice him when the blindfolds were taken off.

The beautiful girl quickly flew into the arms of her father, making people emotional on the video-sharing platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

Many who have seen the video have left emotional comments on it. One particular reaction from a handle identified as @J said their own military dad never came back.

See some emotional comments on the video below:

@Taylor Fox said:

"I'm hyperventilating crying."

@Eliana commented:

"The "dada" made me cry."

@Bobby Lesley said:

"This is special."

@Irvin 124 said:

"I always waited for my dad but when it was his time to come back it turns out he died."

@Tasanee said:

"I cried! It's amazing to see this happen to so many people their loved ones come home to see their family."

@J lamented:

"I'm happy for her. My dad never came back."

