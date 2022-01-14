Two brothers separated by war during the India-Pakistan Partition have finally reunited with each other after spending several years apart

Siddique and his brother Habib finally got to see each other again 74 years after they were forced to part ways in 1947

While Siddique lived in Faisalabad Pakistan, his brother Habib lived in the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India

Two siblings driven apart by war have finally got the chance to see each other again, and it was a moving moment. Several years after the India-Pakistan Partition put a wage in their relationship, Siddique and his brother Habib reunited with each other recently.

But they have stayed 74 years apart, making it psychologically traumatising for both of them. They have missed out on their relationship all this time.

Siddique and his brother Habib in a warm embrace. Photo credit: Indian Times & Hindus Times

Source: UGC

Siddique is now 78 while his elder brother Habib is 80-years-old. All these years, Siddique lived in Faisalabad Pakistan, while his brother Habib lived in the Phullanwal area of Punjab in India. They were brought together and reunited at Kartarpur.

The moment they saw each other after 74 years apart

When they sighted each other in the viral video shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, the brothers could not control themselves as they burst into tears of joy. They held each other tightly in a warm embrace. After their emotional reunion, both brothers agreed to be meeting regularly at the same spot.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many have reacted to the video from the moment it was shared online. @kluv723 lamented how long it took for the brothers to see each other again.

According to @kluv723, it was a beautiful moment:

"I’m so sad they lived their lives apart. So much history behind why it happened. What a beautiful gift to be reunited. Their parents would be so blessed to see this!"

Another reaction from @hector.gates saw it from the angle that conflicts benefits no one, rather it brings havoc. The comment says:

"Wish people could use this as an example that no conflicts is to the benefit of mankind."

One other comment by @gigi_la_cara said it was important that people don't give up hope in situations such as the one Siddique and his brother Habib found themselves in.

"Never, ever give up hope. capturedpositive right here."

Watch the video below:

Lovers reunite after staying away from each other for 7 days

A similar moment was captured in another story previously reported by Legit.ng. An old couple was seen celebrating their reunion after staying apart for just 7 days.

In the short video, the man who must have missed his wife so much hugged and cuddled her to the admiration of many.

The woman equally held her husband, reciprocating his show of love. It was as if they have have missed each other for decades.

Source: Legit.ng