A female digital creator has dished out some marital advice to Mercy Chinwo following her engagement to her fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

In a subtle manner, the lady identified as Uduak Etuk hoped that the gospel singer signs an agreement with her would-be hubby that would see her get proceeds from every program

According to her, Mercy's reputation would hike Pastor Blessed's income as he is running a business

Uduak Etuk, a female digital creator, has sparked reactions on social media with her subtle marital advice to engaged gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Mercy's engagement to Pastor Uzochikwa has become a hot topic on the internet space since the couple made the announcement.

Uduak adviced Mercy Chinwo to be business minded. Photo Credit: Instagram/@theofficialblessed, Uduak Etuk

Uduak urges Mercy to be business minded

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 27, Uduak urged Mercy Chinwo to be business minded, stating that her reputation was going to hike her man's income.

She hoped that Mercy sings an agreement with Pastor Blessed that will ensure she gets a certain percentage of proceeds they get at every program.

Uduak also advised Mercy to make sure her name is included in all the church's properties.

According to the digital creator, women have been brainwashed to be sacrificial animals with very little knowledge on how to establish or navigate a relationship. Her post read in part:

"A popular Nigerian female singer is engaged to be married to a Pastor.

"I hope she knows:

"Her presence is going to double or triple his business?

"Her presence is going to double or triple his every outreach/program income?

"Hope she is also asking for her name to be included on ALL the Church property?

"Making sure she is guaranteed a salary commensurate with the amount of business she is bringing?

"I hope she writes an agreement to make sure from every program she is getting a certain percentage of the proceeds?

"Loooool - or she thinks it is 'Love'?"

Social media reactions

Adaobi Possible Kelechi said:

"Osinachi's case should teach everyone female gospel artists a bug lesson.

"But if them no wan learn, na them sabi."

Mabrig Korie said:

"You are not a believer. Hence,you cannot see from a kingdom perspective. Any believer who listen to someone like you will not make heaven."

Engr Richee Thom said:

"I wish you do be able to do this if you were in her shoes. Church is now a business and not the body of Christ. Marriage is now a partnership where agreement is needed to be signed. 21st century logical reasoning you call this."

Detuchukwu Keisha Johnson said:

"Somebody is going into marriage and another ‘I too know’ is in her house telling her how to seize every financial opportunity. Ndi oke amam ihe. Always putting money first before everything. Tueh! Some people’s reasoning shaaa. Na why some marriages are dead on arrival."

