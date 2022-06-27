Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s engagement has continued to make headlines online.

Her fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, finally reacted after fans dug up an old video of im calling her ‘sister’

Pastor Blessed noted that he is a brother and that people need to know when their ‘sister’ has turned to their ‘wife’

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has now addressed the trending old video of him that resurfaced where he called the singer ‘sister’.

In a new video going viral online, Uzochikwa addressed his ‘online in-laws’ who were responsible for digging up the old clip.

He started out by giving them a special shout out before going on to ask the congregation if he wasn’t a brother. The preacher then advised people to look among the ‘sisters’ and pick once it is time to get married.

Mercy Chinwo's fiance speaks after resurfaced old video of him calling gospel singer his 'sister'. Photos: @theofficialblessed, @mercychinwo

Uzochikwa said:

“I’m a brother. Am I not a brother? When it’s time to get married, look among the sisters and pick. Who do you want to pick before?”

Speaking further, the preacher noted that many Christians are not believers and they are carnally minded. He also said:

“Be renewed in your mind that you may be able to discern and know when your sister has turned to wife.”

Internet users react to Mercy Chinwo’s fiance’s sermon

The video of Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa addressing the ‘sister’ comment soon trended online and fans reacted. Read some comments below:

Sampraiseujere:

“We're first brothers and sisters before we become husbands and wives!!”

Joycatch_sam:

“Na truth he talk.”

Faithie____:

“This Pastor get bars”

Official_tonyeb:

“This our in-law get sweet talks sha .”

Courage_4life:

“If I no marry my brother and my friend, Na my enemies I go marry? Congratulations to you both once again.”

_Raybobby:

“With all this kind lines, no sister when nor go fall.”

Baebee_hannah:

“Pastors and sweet mouth 5&6 .”

Damilolaa____:

“Love him “….know when your sister has turned to wife”.”

Interesting.

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's romantic proposal video

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo got engaged to her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, and they both shared the good news with fans.

Taking to their official Instagram pages, Chinwo and Uzochikwa shared a series of pre-wedding photos to announce the engagement. They both also accompanied the snaps with heartwarming captions.

The gospel singer also shared a video clip online showing the sweet and unexpected moment her man went down on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage.

