Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has now gotten engaged and she shared the good news on social media

The music star is getting set to tie the knot with her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, to the joy of fans

Congratulations poured in from fans for the celebrity couple as fans gushed over their viral proposal video

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, is now engaged and she shared the great news with fans on social media.

The gospel music star got engaged to her boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, and they both shared the good news with fans.

Taking to their official Instagram pages, Chinwo and Uzochikwa shared a series of pre-wedding photos to announce the engagement. They both also accompanied the snaps with heartwarming captions.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo gets engaged. Photos: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The songstress expressed how grateful she was to be spending forever with her man. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real I love you Sweet❤️.”

Uzochikwa also wrote on his page that he is the man the Lord showed Mercy. In his words:

“I'M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY ! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY!.”

See their posts below:

Mercy Chinwo shares romantic proposal video

The gospel singer also shared a video clip online showing the sweet and unexpected moment her man went down on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage.

See the video below:

Internet users gush over Mercy Chinwo’s engagement, react to proposal video

A number of social media users celebrated the engaged couple and also gushed over their romantic proposal. Read some of their comments below:

Eliane Zogo:

“CONGRATULATIONS Minister Mercy. May the LORD who started this great thing be with two all along this beautiful & Divine journey. ❤️.”

Lisa Nwabia:

“Congratulations Mercy, your marriage is blessed. By His Grace, e go reach everybody To all the singles here, God will do it for us. We will locate our destined partners”

Cubana_chiefpriest:

“Congrats so you Dey like that thing.”

Lalaakindoju:

“I'm screeeaaaammmiiiiiiiinnggggggggggggg with jooyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. So good!!!!! Congrats guyssss.”

Anita Ambi:

“Mercy, if you can, please chronicle your story as a single, your dealings with God and how you got to where you are. It will be great to get into that back story.”

Tori:

“I'm so elated for this union, Congratulations Minister Mercy and her soon to be Husband. The Lord bless and keep you both in Jesus name.”

Egbuawa Chidinma:

“See me smiling from ear to ear. Congratulations My favorite gospel minister.”

Uniquet_f:

"This one is everybody’s wedding o. This man can’t do anyhow o. She’s everybody’s baby o. Congrats to them and God will favor them."

Congrats to the couple.

Comedian Funnybone gets married

Popular comedian Funnybone is officially off the single’s market as he finally tied the knot with his lover, Angel, on Saturday, June 18.

The couple got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Anambra state, with friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry showing up for them.

Funnybone kicked off the celebration by taking to his official Instagram page with beautiful pre-wedding pictures.

Source: Legit.ng