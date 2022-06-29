Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen has shared an emotional video on her Instagram page to send a strong message to her fans

The plus-sized actress sent a direct message to people who talk about her big body and advise her to go to the gym.

Monalisa revealed that she has juvenile diabetes and she takes care of her health 23 hours in a day, Nigerians have reacted to her post

A foremost actress, Monalisa Stephen got her fans talking when she showed off her beautiful body on Instagram in a vibe video.

the plus-sized actress in the video made it known that she is a juvenile diabetes patient who takes care of her health for 23 hours a day.

Monalisa Stephen reveals she has juvenile diabetes. Credit: @monalisa.stephen

Source: Instagram

Monalisa urges people who advised her to start gyming and take care of her health to be nice because everyone is fighting a battle.

She captioned the emotional video as:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always. I have been taking care of my health since 10 . Trust me you don’t know what I have been through. For anyone like me . You’re not alone."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Monalisa Stephen's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Monalisa's post about her health.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yemiajideebony:

"Babe, that's the story of my life, but we move."

Investor_perry:

"You are definitely not Alone ! Monalisa you will definitely overcome ❤️❤️I love and cherish your courage to speak out."

seunalaiye:

"Thank God you're putting up a smile..that’s where your inner strength lies... be happy always despite all odds."

Sexylambo_burna:

"My queen u re perfect I always come here to admire u strength and courage regardless of steady insult and troll u still choose to be strong."

_Iamsunkanmi__:

"You are beautiful like this ,God will heal you completely mama."

I love dating men who are 60 and above

The 29-year-old Stephen is a body positivity advocate. In an interview with Legit.ng, she revealed why she loves dating older men, ones that are actually in their 60s and above.

According to her, a man who wants to be with her has to have money because she came from nothing and is still hustling to get a better life.

On dating older men, the model said if she considers marriage, she wants a man from age 60 and above.

Source: Legit.ng