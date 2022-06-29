Everyone Is Fighting a Battle: Monalisa Stephen Tells Trolls Body-Shaming Her, Says She Has Juvenile Diabetes
- Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen has shared an emotional video on her Instagram page to send a strong message to her fans
- The plus-sized actress sent a direct message to people who talk about her big body and advise her to go to the gym.
- Monalisa revealed that she has juvenile diabetes and she takes care of her health 23 hours in a day, Nigerians have reacted to her post
A foremost actress, Monalisa Stephen got her fans talking when she showed off her beautiful body on Instagram in a vibe video.
the plus-sized actress in the video made it known that she is a juvenile diabetes patient who takes care of her health for 23 hours a day.
Monalisa urges people who advised her to start gyming and take care of her health to be nice because everyone is fighting a battle.
She captioned the emotional video as:
"Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always. I have been taking care of my health since 10 . Trust me you don’t know what I have been through. For anyone like me . You’re not alone."
Nigerians react to Monalisa Stephen's post
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Monalisa's post about her health.
Yemiajideebony:
"Babe, that's the story of my life, but we move."
Investor_perry:
"You are definitely not Alone ! Monalisa you will definitely overcome ❤️❤️I love and cherish your courage to speak out."
seunalaiye:
"Thank God you're putting up a smile..that’s where your inner strength lies... be happy always despite all odds."
Sexylambo_burna:
"My queen u re perfect I always come here to admire u strength and courage regardless of steady insult and troll u still choose to be strong."
_Iamsunkanmi__:
"You are beautiful like this ,God will heal you completely mama."
The 29-year-old Stephen is a body positivity advocate. In an interview with Legit.ng, she revealed why she loves dating older men, ones that are actually in their 60s and above.
According to her, a man who wants to be with her has to have money because she came from nothing and is still hustling to get a better life.
On dating older men, the model said if she considers marriage, she wants a man from age 60 and above.
Source: Legit.ng