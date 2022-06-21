An old woman who is talented has used an olden-days dance style to outshine her daughter-in-law on the dancing floor

The two ladies took up waist dance, performing wonders but the old woman noticeably showed the young lady pepper

The dance video has gained much traction on TikTok where it was shared as fans continue to ask for more of such powerful moves

A talented old woman showed off the stuff she is made off on the dancing floor when she stepped out with her daughter-in-law.

It was like a hot contest and social media users were keenly watching to see who would perform better.

The waist dance was thrilling to fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@sweet_sasha.

Source: UGC

Undesputed champion

Both of them are good dancers, but it was very clear that the old woman has an ancient style of dancing which seemed nice and different.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They made ample use of their waists to dance nicely, but the woman dressed in native wrapper seemed to have outshone her daughter-in-law.

The nice video of their outstanding performance was posted on TikTok by @sweet_shasha.

Dance lovers have taken to the comment section to express what they feel about the outing by the two ladies.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

TikTok fans have reacted to the video massively. The two ladies are very much loved and the bond between the mother-in-law and the lady has often been mentioned anytime they post dance videos. See some of the comments below:

@Madu said:

"I’m very happy to see this video with your mother in law, you will never cry in your old age, I wish you more happy in your life."

@pattylove939 said:

"Mama the beautiful dancer."

@AmosAdaeze commented:

"I love her . Wow. She has a lively spirit like my late mother in law."

@user8974340668466 said:

"Mama knows how dance than you."

Old woman dances in church

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an old woman in wrapper scattered church with her acrobatic dance style.

The woman participated fully even though the dance seemed to be a contest for the strong.

She easily outshone all the other young people dancing and stole the whole show.

Source: Legit.ng