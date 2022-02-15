Grandmum in Wrapper Takes the Floor in Church, Shocks People With Energetic Dance, Moves Legs Like Young Lady
- An old woman took over the floor at a church and danced so energetically that people present took her for a young lady
- Despite her age, she danced with so much strength, moving her body to a song that seemed to be a competition for the strong
- Her strength and energy attracted other dancers who joined her, but they were no match for her very great skills and strength
An 85-year-old woman decided to take the dance floor in a church and it was all very exciting and shocking to some people who thought they could match her energy.
The old woman who was in a white wrapper and top shook the church with good dancing moves, attracting other dancers to the scene.
Other dancers joined her on stage but she did better than them as some merely watched. Some used their phones to capture the moment as her energy on the dance floor was very contagious.
Not for the weak
As seen in the video shared on Tiktok by @blackisbrave, the dance is not for the weak. The traditional dance looked like a competition for the strong as it was done with strong movements. Yet, the old woman did a successful run, impressing many people in the congregation.
Watch the video below:
