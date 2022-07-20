After spending six years in the United States, a son returned home to give his mother a pleasant surprise that sent her to the moon

A video that has gone viral captured the moment when the woman practically wrestled with her son in celebration of his return

Internet users who have seen the video have described it as emotional and said the celebration resembled a WWE smackdown

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the interesting moment when a son returned from abroad.

From what was gleaned from the video, the son has been away for six years in the United States of America before returning home to the delight of his mother.

The celebration has been likened to a WWE smackdown. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1.

Source: Instagram

Wild jubilation from mother and son

The joyous mother held tightly to her son and practically wrestled him to the ground as they hugged passionately for a long time.

Emotions ran high in the video, indicating that the woman and her son have missed each other in the intervening years.

In the short clip, neighbours and passersby gathered to take a look at the seemingly unending drama exhibited by the happy mum and her returnee son.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

After the video was shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, it got many views as well as interesting reactions from members of the public. See some of the comments below:

comedyinactionn said:

"Women sha. See drama."

@mrvictorshaba_ commented:

"Jon Champion and Jim Beglin no do pass like this."

@truthful_43 said:

"All that one for Edo state you go see them ohh."

@alexaustine1 commented:

"Lovely to see!! Almost looked like WWE smackdown."

@fq_gram said:

"The commentator na Peter Drury brother."

@chvkagram reacted:

"I thought I was watching a Nigerian match."

@assured_fit said:

"Six years small Na, 20yrs & over nko? I’m happy for their reunion but can we pls be calming down?"

Source: Legit.ng