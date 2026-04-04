The single mother who married Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's adopted autistic son, Aboy Chibuzor, was seen in a new video guiding him as he ate

The short video was released on the Apostle Chibuzor's church's page on Facebook and it gained significant traction on social media

While people made funny remarks about the couple, particularly his wife, some netizens pointed out an improvement they noticed about Aboy

Nigerians have reacted to a new video of Elijah Chibuzor, formerly Aboy, being assisted to have his meal by his new wife.

The clip was shared on the Facebook page of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's church, which is Omega Power Ministry.

Nigerians react to the video of Aboy being assisted to eat by his wife. Photo Credit: Omega Power Ministry

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail clip of Aboy

"Can you imagine the great improvement?" OPM captioned the clip.

In the short clip posted on Facebook on April 3, Aboy could be seen trying to use cutlery to eat his meal, while his wife guided his hands, and would allow him do it himself from time to time.

Aboy's doting wife sang a gospel song as she supervised his eating.

The video was met with mixed feelings, with some people noting that there has been an improvement on the part of the autistic man.

A video shows Aboy's wife guiding him as he eats. Photo Credit: Omega Power Ministry

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Aboy with new wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Aboy and his wife below:

Engr Paul Osifo said:

"Aboy is already enjoying his life 😆 .Nobody should disturb him . He will be stable soon."

Nwafia Nekky Nwachukwu said:

"Madam, God is your strength, I just wanted to let you know that what you're doing is truly amazing and I can only imagine the love and dedication that goes into taking care of this precious child."

Williams O Amedu said:

"Madam give this man normal spoon abeg let him eat the way we re used to."

Oliver Miracle said:

"Someone who can not eat by himself is now eating by himself,omo anything can happen O, don't be surprised how this young man will regain his self e go shock everyone."

Essien Michael said:

"She suddenly starts creating content with him. More income in the marriage. Smart wife."

Sylvanus Ejoke Princewill

"Somebody shout "Power " just give woman enough money, she go fit train lion to be eating only beans and pap."

Osagie Iyamu said:

"But like seriously aboy don dey fine o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor had narrated how autistic man became his son.

Video of Aboy's wife teaching him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM had shared a video of Aboy's wife teaching him something important.

Recall that the pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had confirmed in a social media post that his adopted son, Aboy, who was abandoned at his gate several years ago, has finally gotten married. Recall that the pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had confirmed in a social media post that his son, Aboy, who was abandoned at his gate several years ago, has finally gotten married.

As people continued to discuss the marriage and react to the story of Aboy, Omega Power Ministry (OPM) shared an update on the couple. In a TikTok video, it was explained that Aboy was now doing something different as his new wife is guiding him.

Source: Legit.ng