Nigerian students can apply for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship at Transilvania University of Brașov (UNITBV) in Romania. It is a fully funded opportunity for international students from non-EU or non-EEA countries, including Nigeria, who wish to apply for a master’s degree programme. The scholarship covers tuition, free accommodation in university dormitories, and a monthly stipend.

Transilvania Academica Scholarship covers tuition, free accommodation in university dormitories, and a monthly stipend. Photo: @unitbv on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Transilvania Academica Scholarship is for international students from non-EU/EEA countries, including Nigerian students who demonstrate outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements .

. The scholarship is awarded for the full attendance of a master’s degree studies for which the candidate is accepted.

for which the candidate is accepted. Applicants must be a bachelor’s degree graduate in order to be eligible to apply for a master’s degree programme.

All you need to know about the Transilvania Academica Scholarship

The Transilvania Academica Scholarship (TAS) is a merit-based, fully funded program offered by Transilvania University of Brașov (UNITBV) in Romania. It is designed as a competition for outstanding international students from non-EU/EEA countries, including Nigeria who wish to pursue a Master’s degree programme at the public university.

Transilvania Academica Scholarship benefits

The scholarship provides a comprehensive package to ensure that students can focus on their studies without financial stress:

Transilvania University of Brașov (UNITBV) engineering students. Photo: @unitbv on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuition fees: Covers 100% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the degree program (including registration and graduation fees).

Covers 100% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the degree program (including registration and graduation fees). Accommodation: The scholarship offers free accommodation in university dormitories for the full year, including university holiday periods.

The scholarship offers free accommodation in university dormitories for the full year, including university holiday periods. Monthly stipend: Offers a monthly living allowance of 800 Romanian Lei (approximately NGN 251,307) to help cover living expenses.

Offers a monthly living allowance of 800 Romanian Lei (approximately NGN 251,307) to help cover living expenses. Language year: The scholarship includes a preparatory year to learn Romanian if the selected master’s programme is taught only in Romanian.

Applicants should note that the scholarship does not cover international travel expenses and visa costs.

Who is eligible for the Transilvania Academica scholarship?

To qualify, applicants must meet the following Transilvania Academica Scholarship requirements:

Must be a citizen of a country outside the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree to be eligible to apply for a master’s degree programme.

You should have an excellent academic record from your previous studies (e.g., high school for Bachelor's, Bachelor's for Master's).

You must be accepted for studies at Transilvania University to receive the scholarship for the full duration of your program.

To continue receiving the scholarship each year, students must successfully pass every academic year.

Students at Transilvania University of Brașov during a university science and technology exhibition. Photo: @unitbv on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Required documents

The following documents are mandatory for a valid application:

A curriculum vitae that clearly highlights the candidate’s key achievements and strengths.

A motivation letter of no more than one page explaining the candidate’s goals and reasons for applying.

Three letters of recommendation that support and confirm the candidate’s outstanding academic or professional performance.

A bachelor’s degree diploma, or a provisional certificate showing successful completion of the bachelor’s degree for those who have not yet received the official diploma.

Candidates should submit all required documents in English and uploaded as PDFs for their application to be accepted, as incomplete files will be rejected and no additional documents can be added after the submission deadline.

Transilvania Academica Scholarship application procedure

Transilvania University of Brașov students at a university science and technology exhibition. Photo: @unitbv on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Applying for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship is a straightforward process, but candidates must follow all steps carefully and meet the requirements. To complete the application process, candidates must:

Fill out the official application form on the Transilvania Academica Scholarship website during the registration period. Upload all required documents in PDF format and submit the form. If selected, complete the standard Romanian academic admission procedure for non-EU citizens at UNITBV.

What is the University of Transylvania, Romania's fully funded scholarship?

The Transilvania Academica Scholarship is a fully funded education program at the Transilvania University of Brașov for international students from non-EU/non-EEA countries. It offers full tuition coverage, free accommodation in university dorms, and a monthly stipend to support Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD studies.

How much is the Transylvania Academic Scholarship application fee?

There is no application fee for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship; the application is free of charge.

What is the deadline for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship?

The application deadline for the Transilvania Academica Scholarship (TAS) for the 2026/2027 academic cycle is on 10 April 2026.

The Transilvania Academica Scholarship (TAS) is available to Nigerian students who demonstrate strong academic and extracurricular achievements. This scholarship, intended for international students from non-EU/EEA countries like Nigeria, covers tuition, free dormitory accommodation, and a monthly stipend.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a detailed guide on how to apply for the Seplat Energy Plc Scholarship. This highly competitive, merit-based award is offered through an online application process to academically outstanding Nigerian students enrolled in federal and state universities.

It primarily supports those studying engineering and related disciplines in energy, technology, and environmental fields. Read the comprehensive guide to explore the eligibility requirements, approved courses, benefits, and step-by-step application procedure.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng