A little girl has gone massively viral after a video showed her dancing and following her mother

The video has caught public attention and even made some people start to gush and wish to have girl children

The little girl is obviously talented as she made adult dance moves, and some who reacted noted that she had interesting vibes at a young age

A baby girl has got many people talking on social media after a video showed her dancing with excitement.

In the nice video, the little girl demonstrated her talent as she followed her mother, dancing and making funny moves.

The girl's public dance has caused a huge stir. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

Video gets social media users excited

From what was gleaned from the video, it looked as if she was picked up from school, and she decided to dance her way home.

Adults who have seen the video are gushing and wishing to have a female child who will have such incredible vibes like the girl in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

After the video was reposted on Twitter by @dammiedammie35, it blew up and got thousands of views, likes and retweets. Also, it got so many comments. See some of the comments below:

@diego4milan said:

"How una dey teach kids how to dance? My boy will just be jumping around the sitting like say he dey chase something."

@ilovebreast01 commented:

"Twitter people will still come and say she’s too small to be exposed to this kinda stuff."

@Femi__aremo said:

"So cute! makes me wanna have 1 now but no!"

@DyroGlobal said:

"Who watched this more than 5 times? This little girl dey burst my head."

@mzz_chidinma commented:

"Proud of her parents for having a positive environment where she can grow and be a happy child."

Cute baby girl dances with her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a cute little girl danced with her dad and the whole thing looked like a competition.

In a video that later went viral, the girl who was putting on a lovely gown outdanced her dad.

Netizens admired her skills on the dance floor with some saying she looked like a princess.

