US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iranians are not happy when they can no longer hear the sound of bombs in their country again

President Trump made the claim while speaking on the US-Israel war against Iran in the Middle East, since his administration assassinated the Islamic Republic leader

However, Trump's statement has started generating mixed reactions from Americans, with many criticising the US president

President Donald Trump of the United States has said that the Iranians wanted to see their country being bombed while speaking on the US war against the Islamic Republic in the Middle East.

Trump made the claim while addressing reporters on the latest developments about the war in Iran, adding that the only reason the Iranians are not taking to the streets to protest against their leaders was that they have been told that they would be shot.

President Donald Trump says Iranians want bombs in their country Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

The US president said the ongoing bombing of the Iranian civilian facilities was to free the people from the current regime in the country.

When did the Iran War start?

Since the February attack by the US and Israel, which not only took out the Supreme Leader but also his family members and other civilians, including over 160 school children, Iran has launched attacks on US allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and several others.

The Gulf nation has attacked all the US military bases in the region, while not sparing Israel. Also, Iran did not look away from attacking other civilian facilities that the US has in its allies' countries, including oil wells. This is a result of the continuous bombing of civilian facilities in Iran, including schools, universities, and several other facilities, by the US and Israel.

Iran has topped up the game by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway where 20 per cent of the global oil passes through daily, turning the war into an economic crisis for the global market, leading to a sudden and outrageous increase in the prices of fuel and gas across the world.

Americans react as Trump claims Iranians are happy

However, the latest claim by President Trump has started generating mixed reactions from Americans. Below are some of their comments:

Jeremy rejected Trump's claim:

"I don’t know who these people under this tweet are, but they do not represent all Iranians inside or outside. I am an Iranian American, and I oppose this war. Below is the voice of Iranians inside. Stop this madness."

Americans react as Donald Trump says Iranians are happy US is bombing their country Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fräulein Woolf faulted President Trump's statement:

"No, those desperate 50 people in front of your embassies could by no means represent a 90 million nation. People of Iran don’t want any bombs, and you can simply see it by checking out these hashtags!"

Texan1021 regretted voting for President Trump:

"He wants oil. Are we the Barbary Pirates of the modern age? Then we question why we are disliked? I cast my vote for him, yet this individual lacks any sense of ethics. Incredible!"

Informed22 accused the US president of lying:

"Trump has become so mentally incompetent and deranged that all he does is tell lies and speak gibberish. Anyone who denies that is a liar. Trump is doing an enormous amount of damage to America."

You can see the video of President Trump on X here:

US rolls out Iran's sins

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, claimed that Iran had been killing Americans across the world for the past 47 years.

Rubio maintained that past presidents of the United States refused to stop Iran, but President Donald Trump decided not to let it go.

The Secretary of State made the comment while speaking at a press conference alongside President Trump at the White House on Thursday, March 26.

Source: Legit.ng