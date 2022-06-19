A Nigerian man has shared inspiring photos of himself and his mother, using them to advise young people to take good care of their parents

The photos by the young man identified as Franklin stirred reactions from Nigerians as some of them reacted by posting their own mothers

The post has gone viral and struck a chord among Twitter users who connected and related to it and used it to remember the sacrifices of mothers

A young man identified as Franklin took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself and his mother when he was just a lad.

He accompanied the photo with a recent one where he is fully grown and also posed with his mother and attached a piece of advice, telling people to take care of their parents.

Franklin advised young people to take good care of their parents.

Photos stirrers emotional reactions

Franklin's tweet quickly gained traction on Twitter as many users thronged it to express their gratitude to their own mothers.

The two photos show how the woman has aged over time and how Franklin has also grown into a man. It made people emotional.

Some also shared photos of their own mothers, showering them with beautiful praises and thanking them for their sacrifices.

Sharing the inspirational photos, Franklin wrote:

"Take care of your parents. They aren't getting any younger. Now is always a good time to tell them and show them you love them."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react

@Dr_Shiyam commented:

"Just some wild thoughts. Seems our parents grow smaller as we grow older. Blessed is anyone who has the backing of his father and mother. You can never fail in life except you decide to."

@kayode_oluwa said:

"Thank you for all the correctional SLAPS mum."

@VwedePat reacted:

"The joy when you make them happy and smile is indescribable."

@Great_ness147 commented:

"Took my mom for a shoot... I've never felt any better satisfaction from the happiness she displayed."

