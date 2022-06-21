A doctor has shared an inspiring video of herself and her father performing surgery together at a hospital

The proud daughter also shared a throwback video of her father carrying her during his graduation from medical school

Sharing the video, the proud daughter gushed over their growth as social media users showered accolades on them

A beautiful young woman has shared a video showing her inspiring journey with her father who's a medical doctor.

The young lady joined two separate moments of their lives in one video; one was a throwback video while the other showed their current state.

In the throwback video, she was still a little baby resting in her father's arms. She disclosed that the video was taken during her father's graduation from medical school.

Doctor and her father perform surgery together Photo Credit: @buzzbox360

Source: Instagram

In the after photo shared by @buzzbox360, it showed her and her father performing a surgical procedure on a patient together.

Social media users react to the video

Her post has stirred massive reactions online as people applaud them over their growth and resilience.

Xman Duke said:

"I always wanted to be a doctor but I lack the brain capacity to accumulate everything it takes."

Shalewa Omar reacted:

"Omo this is really inspiring. But how did both of you end up in same hospital? Is it owned by your dad?"

Smith Oges_ remarked:

"This is so cute to watch. I remember when my father wanted to force me to be a doctor. He is a doctor too. But I guess I'm just not built to be a doctor. I have a better dream for myself."

Jerry Ohale added:

"Babygirl I'd love to get married to you ooo. It's my desire to marry a doctor. I just feel they make good wives. This video is so cool anyway."

