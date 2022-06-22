Nollywood actress Rita Daniels recently took to social media with some words of advice for her fans and followers

The actress drew inspiration from history as she encouraged people to embrace love and shun hatred toward each other

Rita’s post got her followers talking and some of them took to the comment section in agreement with her message to them

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels appears to have had enough of haters as she recently preached against them on Instagram.

She drew inspiration from Egyptian history and arrived at the conclusion that people shouldn’t be quick to make assumptions about others and harbour hate towards them.

Regina Daniel's mum addresses haters. Photo: @rita.daniels

Source: Instagram

For Rita, hate doesn’t spread from knowledge but always from the ignorance of those who harbour the feeling.

"Hate never spreads through knowledge. It always spreads through ignorance. We talk about ignorance. This is how societies pay the price of ignorance," her message read.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Rita, ignorance is the only reason why people hate others, especially when it is entirely based on hearsay and no real evidence.

The entertainer admonished her followers to discard hate and entertain the idea that an enemy could also turn out to be a helper.

See her post below:

Social media users agree with Rita

ouisndkofficial said:

"Mama this was so so so deep. Absolutely correct ma'am."

b_luxshair said:

"Ok now I love this cause it makes sense."

caroline_chinyere said:

"May God bless you Nneoma for this write ups. People hate people based on what they heard or were told without getting to know the person."

baba_tg_white said:

"I don't know why I find peace in This your caption."

queenlins0 said:

"You are always on point my beautiful princess ❤️."

whitestella_ said:

"I am so proud of you. Jesus loves you so much QUEEN and God will keep rewarding you for being a great mother to your children.❤️."

Regina Daniels laments after newspaper vendors block her and hubby

Regina Daniels seems tired of the celebrity lifestyle as she complained about not enjoying her private time with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple went on a cruise around town and were accosted by a group of newspaper vendors who chanted their names and hailed them passionately hoping they will get money in return.

Nigerians reacted to the video Regina shared, most of them noticed that her husband was not comfortable with the people who blocked them.

Source: Legit.ng