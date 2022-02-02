Several people lost their lives after a stampede during a concert by rapper Travis Scott in November 2021

The superstar got multiple lawsuits open against him following the destruction and deaths caused at the inauspicious event

However, the multiple lawsuits will now be presided over by a single judge as ruled by a court panel

As of last week, hundreds of lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation over the Astroworld music festival, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured, are now being handled as one case.

The Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a motion on January 26, for nearly 400 lawsuits, filed by organisers and victims to combine litigation for a single judge, according to Billboard.

As reported by People.com, the lawsuit will represent nearly 2,800 victims.

In the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking billions in damages and alleging negligence in the planning and managing of the music festival.

Billboard reports the move was agreed upon by both sides. This process will allow a single judge to be "efficient" in pre-trial procedures and could make it easier to negotiate a single settlement to resolve all of the cases.

The Texas state judge who will handle this case is yet to be named. In the joint filing, both sides requested Judge Lauren Reeder, though it is unclear why, according to the outlet.

Travis denies responsibility

As previously reported, the 30-year old maintained that he had no idea there were people injured while the concert was ongoing.

In an interview with media personality Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube channel, the 30-year-old rapper said he never knew what had happened until a few minutes to the press conference after the show when he was told about the full details.

When asked if he was the one who hired the staff that was involved in planning the show, he said:

"As an artiste you just do the creative. And we just trust the professionals to make people are taken care of and leave safely. I can control what I can on stage and have professionals control what they can with the crowd."

