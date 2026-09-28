Singapore's Ministry of Manpower published the Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List covering workers from 9 specific countries

The list covers roles in food services, manufacturing, childcare, and aviation, with a minimum monthly salary of $2,000 (about N2.6 million) required

Firms hiring NTS Work Permit holders must stay within a sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling of 8% and meet sector-specific licence requirements

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has released its Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List, naming nine countries whose nationals are eligible for Work Permits under a restricted set of jobs in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The full list and requirements are published on the MOM official website, and it applies in 2026.

Singapore lists nine countries whose nationals qualify for special work permit occupations. Photo credit: Bay Ismoyo, Peng Song

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Singapore special work permit occupations

The eligible source countries are:

1. Bangladesh.

2. Bhutan.

3. Cambodia.

4. India.

5. Laos.

6. Myanmar.

7. Philippines.

8. Sri Lanka.

9. Thailand.

Singapore: Occupations covered under the NTS list

The scheme covers eight broad occupation categories. Cabin attendants are eligible only where the employer holds a valid Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS)-issued Air Operator Certificate or a Foreign Operator's Permit for scheduled services to or from Singapore.

Childcare workers, including babysitters, infant caregivers, child care centre workers, and teacher aides, qualify where the firm holds a valid Early Childhood Development Centre licence or has been appointed by the Early Childhood Development Agency under the ChildMinding Pilot.

Food processing workers are covered where the employer holds a valid Singapore Food Agency (SFA) Food Processing Establishment or Slaughterhouse licence registered under the firm's name with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

Food services workers, comprising butchers, fishmongers, cooks, food stall assistants, kitchen assistants, and waiters, require the firm to hold a valid SFA Food Shop or Supermarket licence, also registered with ACRA.

Heavy vehicle drivers, such as bus, lorry, and trailer truck drivers, must hold a class 4 or 5 licence as of September 1, 2025, and are not permitted to drive cars or light goods vehicles classified under class 3.

Housekeeping workers and porters qualify only if the employer is a licensed hotel. Manufacturing workers, covering roles such as assemblers, machine operators, welders, sheet metal workers, and quality checkers, require the firm to hold a work pass account under the manufacturing sector.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore had granted visa-free entry to citizens of over 160 countries.

Items prohibited in Singapore

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore had published items travellers are not allowed to bring into the country.

The city-state is widely regarded as one of the strictest destinations in the world when it comes to customs enforcement, and many travellers have found themselves in serious legal trouble for unknowingly carrying prohibited items across its borders.

According to Singapore, among the items that travellers must leave behind before entering Singapore are e-cigarettes, vapes, and vapouriser devices, along with their components.

Source: Legit.ng