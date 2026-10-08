Singapore has published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies

Singapore has identified specific categories of male PR holders who are not required to fulfill the National Service obligation

Singapore has officially outlined which categories of male permanent residents are excused from its mandatory National Service (NS) requirement, drawing attention to a policy that affects thousands of foreign nationals living in the country.

Under the Enlistment Act, all male Singapore citizens and permanent residents are generally required to serve NS unless they fall within a recognised exemption. Those who complete full-time NS must also commit to up to 40 days of Operationally Ready National Service (ORNS) each year for the remainder of their ORNS training cycle, which runs until age 50 for officers and age 40 for other ranks.

Singapore mentions two categories of foreigners who are exempted from National Service. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Singapore: When NS obligation begins

NS-liable individuals are required to register once they reach 16½ years of age and are scheduled for enlistment at the earliest opportunity after turning 18.

The federal government has made clear that no deferment will be granted for university studies, regardless of whether those studies have already begun at the time of the application.

Exemption from Singapore National Service

While the rules apply broadly, Singapore has carved out exemptions for male applicants who obtain permanent residency under two specific immigration schemes:

1. Male applicants granted PR status under the Professionals, Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers (PTS) Scheme

2. Male applicants granted PR status under the Investor Scheme

Both groups are fully exempt from the NS obligation, a distinction that sets them apart from PR holders who arrive through other immigration pathways and remain liable for service.

The policy applies specifically to male Singapore citizens and permanent residents, with the exemptions narrowly defined to reflect the nature of each applicant's residency basis. Those not covered by either category remain subject to the full NS obligation under the Enlistment Act.

Read the full National Service obligation details on the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore released the full list of travellers that are eligible for automated immigration lanes.

Singapore: Foreigners eligible for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced the six categories of foreigners who can apply for permanent residence and the factors the authorities consider when assessing applications.

Meeting the eligibility rules does not guarantee approval: the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reviews each case to decide whether applicants have shown they can contribute to Singapore and are committed to settling there permanently.

Source: Legit.ng