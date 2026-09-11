New Zealand's immigration authority has published the requirements travellers must meet to successfully apply for an NZeTA

Foreign applicants are required to submit a recent photo of their face, with AI-generated or edited images explicitly rejected

The NZeTA can be applied for through a free mobile app or directly via the official New Zealand immigration website

New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined five key items every applicant must have ready before submitting a request for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorisation (NZeTA).

The information was published on the official New Zealand Immigration platform, which details exactly what travellers need to gather before beginning the application process.

New Zealand gives things foreign applicants should have before applying for NZeTA. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

5 things required for an NZeTA application

According to New Zealand's immigration authority, applicants must present the following five items when applying for an NZeTA:

1. A valid passport that will be used for travel

2. A recent photo of the applicant's face — notably, photos that are AI-generated or digitally edited are not accepted

3. An active email address

4. Supporting information to help authorities assess eligibility, such as the purpose of the visit and a criminal record declaration

5. A credit or debit card for payment

The requirement that photos must be genuine and unaltered is a notable condition, reflecting efforts to maintain the integrity of the application process.

How to apply for the NZeTA

Travellers have two options for submitting their application. The first is through the free NZeTA mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices. The second is via the NZeTA web application, accessible directly through the immigration website.

For those who prefer a guided walkthrough of the process, New Zealand Immigration has also made a step-by-step video guide available to assist applicants through each stage of the submission.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand mentioned how long citizens from visa-waiver countries can stay in the nation as a NZeTA holder.

NZ working holiday visa: Countries with conditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced special Working Holiday visa conditions for citizens of 11 countries. The requirements are tied to bilateral agreements and differ depending on the applicant’s nationality.

The scheme gives young people from eligible countries a chance to live and work in New Zealand for a limited period. But applicants from countries including China, the UK, the US and Vietnam must check the extra conditions carefully before applying.

Source: Legit.ng