Germany's Citizenship Act outlines five distinct routes through which a foreigner can acquire German nationality

Birth, declaration, adoption, ethnic resettler status, and naturalisation each carry their own specific eligibility conditions

Foreigners already living legally in Germany may qualify for naturalisation if they meet a set of personal and financial requirements

Germany's federal citizenship law sets out five clear routes to becoming a German national, covering everything from birth to formal naturalisation for foreigners already living in the country.

The country's Citizenship Act establishes these pathways and applies them to a broad range of personal circumstances, so the route available to any individual depends largely on their background and connection to Germany.

German citizenship Germany announces 5 pathways for foreigners to obtain citizenship. Photo: Getty

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The 5 pathways to German citizenship

1. The first and most straightforward route is acquisition by birth. A child automatically becomes a German citizen at birth if at least one parent holds German nationality, regardless of where the birth takes place.

2. The second route is acquisition by declaration. This applies to children born after Germany's Basic Law came into force who have a German parent but did not receive citizenship at birth. These individuals can formally claim German nationality by declaring their wish to become a citizen.

3. Third, children under the age of 18 who are legally adopted by a German national acquire citizenship through that adoption, provided the adoption has legal effect under German law. This status also extends to any descendants of the adopted child.

4. The fourth pathway applies specifically to ethnic German resettlers. Individuals recognised as ethnic Germans under the Federal Expellees Act, along with family members included in their admission notice, acquire citizenship upon being issued the relevant certificate under that legislation.

5. The fifth route is naturalisation, which is the primary option for most foreigners. Under section 8 of the Citizenship Act, a foreign national who is lawfully and ordinarily resident in Germany may apply for naturalisation if several conditions are satisfied. These include having a confirmed identity and nationality, holding no criminal convictions or court-ordered measures, maintaining their own accommodation, and being able to financially support themselves and any dependants.

German citizenship: Who qualifies for naturalisation?

The law also provides a degree of flexibility within the naturalisation process. The requirements relating to criminal record and financial self-sufficiency can be waived in cases where public interest justifies it or where strict application would cause particular hardship to the applicant.

Additionally, the Citizenship Act provides a separate protection for individuals who have been treated as German nationals by public authorities for 12 years through no fault of their own.

This may arise, for example, where a certificate of nationality, passport, or national identity card was issued to a person in error. In such cases, that individual and any descendants who derived their status from them may formally acquire citizenship from the date they were first treated as German.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng