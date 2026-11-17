Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa came under fire after a video clip from a Port Harcourt youth conference went viral

His comments, which suggested young people no longer like to work, were widely condemned as dismissive of real economic hardship

Enioluwa posted a public apology on X on November 17, addressing the backlash and acknowledging his own privilege

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa found himself at the centre of a social media storm on November 17 after footage from a youth conference sparked intense backlash over comments that many felt unfairly painted Nigerian youths as work-shy.

The clip originated from the Emergence of Stars Port Harcourt Youth Conference, an event organised by the IBGQ network.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa acknowledges his privilege while apologising for controversial remarks about Nigerian youths. Photo: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, Enioluwa told attendees:

"Young people, we don't like to work anymore because we think that things should come easily for us. You need to understand that you have to work hard. You can't give up easily... You have to have mentors. For example, Tyler Perry is my mentor. If you read every night, you are going to finish with a first class. It is very easy. Life is not difficult; we overcomplicate it. You need to put in the work that will bring you a certain result."

The footage spread rapidly online, drawing criticism from thousands who argued the remarks ignored deep-rooted systemic barriers, unemployment, and the everyday struggles of young Nigerians navigating a difficult economy.

Critics accused Enioluwa of speaking from a position of privilege, and content creator Nelly was among those who publicly pushed back, rejecting any suggestion that young people simply choose not to put in the effort.

Enioluwa's public apology

On November 17, 2026, Enioluwa posted a statement on X addressing the uproar. He wrote:

"I do not believe that Nigerian youths are lazy. That has never been my belief, nor the message I intended to communicate. We are some of the most hardworking people I know. I sincerely apologise for any hurt my remarks may have caused. I also recognise that my words may have come across as overlooking the privileges I have and the challenges many young Nigerians face daily. Young Nigerians work incredibly hard, often in the face of significant economic challenges, and deserve every opportunity to thrive."

Check out Enioluwa's apology in the X post below:

Nigerians react to Enioluwa's apology

The apology did little to fully calm tensions, with many users remaining unconvinced. Here are some of the reactions:

@otakerioghenero wrote:

"Forget mentor. Will that mentor help you? This is Nigeria bro. Nigerians are not lazy oo. They work very hard."

@tim_eke stated:

"I'm shaken Eniola, I'm in the corner of my room bewildered by your harsh words. How dare call us lazy in a failed state. In a country where dreams keeps dying daily. You're doing well because of social media from invented and owned by another country. Nigeria has not directly done anything for you."

@Debauraci commented:

"No, you are not sorry. Some Nigerian youth come from poor backgrounds where nothing was giving to them. They had to build their life from the ground alone. No father's connection, no rich uncles, no rich siblings. Some are working multiple jobs while schooling and paying bills."

@Cortezjnr081 added:

"Everyone keeps calling Nigerian youths lazy, but go into the street and see the work these youths are doing out there every day to put food in thier mouth. Na who life favour go think say others no dey try."

@_tobyblush said:

"You talk too much sometimes and end up talking off point. Get a grip."

@MrD_Dreamer wrote:

"Person wey God dey help go think say others no dey hustle na. It happens when you're up there and everything seems to be clicking, you're tempted to think you know or hustle better than others."

Enioluwa Adeoluwa faces public criticism after remarks about Nigerian youths spark debate over hard work and economic challenges. Photo: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng