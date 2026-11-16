Norway's immigration authority has outlined strict residency and travel conditions that children under 18 must meet before applying for citizenship

Children aged between two and 18 with at least one Norwegian parent are among those eligible to apply under the country's citizenship rules

Applicants must have lived continuously in Norway for the past two years, with limits on how long they can have spent abroad

Norway has introduced clear travel restrictions for children under the age of 18 who are seeking Norwegian citizenship, with the country's immigration authority, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), publishing the specific conditions applicants must satisfy.

Children aged between two and 18 who have at least one Norwegian parent, or who apply jointly with one parent, fall within the category of those who can pursue citizenship under these rules.

Norway sets travel limit for foreign children under 18 seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Norway citizenship: Who qualifies to apply?

To be eligible, a child must hold a valid residence permit in Norway and must be living in the country on a permanent basis. Applicants who do not yet have a permanent residence permit are required to renew any temporary permit at least one month before it expires.

Notably, submitting a citizenship application does not, on its own, grant the right to remain in Norway.

One of the central requirements is that the applicant must have lived continuously in Norway for the two years immediately preceding the application. Each residence permit held during that period must have been valid for at least one year.

Norway citizenship for kids: Travel restriction explained

The travel limit is where the rules become particularly strict. During the qualifying two-year period, an applicant cannot have spent more than two months outside Norway in any single calendar year.

Additionally, the total time spent inside Norway without a valid permit must not exceed two months across the entire two-year window, calculated from the date UDI makes its decision on the application.

This means families planning extended trips abroad need to plan carefully around these limits if they intend to pursue citizenship for their children, as even slightly exceeding the permitted time outside the country could affect eligibility.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng