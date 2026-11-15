New Zealand announced a visa that allows foreign partners of its citizens and residents to live, work, and study in the country indefinitely

Applicants must prove they have been in a genuine and stable relationship with their New Zealand partner for at least 12 months before applying

The visa also opens a pathway to permanent residence, with holders eligible to apply after two consecutive years on the visa

New Zealand has announced a residency visa specifically designed for foreign nationals who are in committed relationships with New Zealand citizens or residents, setting out a clear list of eligibility conditions and benefits for successful applicants.

The Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa allows the foreign spouse or partner to live, work, and study in New Zealand without any fixed time limit, offering one of the more comprehensive pathways available to individuals relocating for love.

New Zealand explains conditions foreign spouses must meet for special visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: Conditions for foreign spouses visa

To be considered eligible, an applicant must be in a relationship with a New Zealand citizen or resident that has been both genuine and stable for a minimum of 12 months. The couple must also be living together, and the New Zealand-based partner is required to formally support the application.

Dependent children aged 24 or younger can be included in the same application, meaning families do not need to file separate paperwork for young dependants.

One additional condition applies where the New Zealand partner holds residency through an Australian passport, Australian residence, or a resident return visa: that partner must be physically living in New Zealand for the application to qualify.

New Zealand visa: Pathway to permanent residence

Beyond the initial visa, New Zealand has built a longer-term option into the arrangement. Holders of the Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa become eligible to apply for permanent residence after maintaining the visa for at least two consecutive years.

There is also a separate provision for couples who have been living together outside New Zealand. If the partner holds New Zealand citizenship and the couple has cohabited abroad for five or more years, authorities may grant a Permanent Resident Visa directly, bypassing the interim stage.

To strengthen an application, the immigration authority provides a partnership timeline and evidence checklist that couples can complete and submit alongside their documents. This tool is designed to help applicants demonstrate the nature and history of their relationship in a structured format.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng