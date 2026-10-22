Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration & Emigration has released new ETA rules targeting visitors from Nigeria and four other countries

Nationals from the five listed countries cannot apply for the electronic travel authorisation through the standard online portal

Applicants must go through a Sri Lankan sponsor and submit a specific set of documents to the immigration head office in Battaramulla

Sri Lanka has announced a separate electronic travel authorisation process for visitors from five countries, setting their citizens apart from the standard online application route available to other travellers.

The country's Department of Immigration and Emigration published the updated requirements, stating that nationals from the listed countries who wish to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) must do so through a Sri Lankan sponsor rather than applying directly through the self-service online portal.

Sri Lanka mentions the special ETA application process for 5 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sri Lanka: Countries under sponsor-based ETA process

Visitors from the countries below, who intend to apply for ETA may apply through Sri Lankan Sponsor for their ETA:

1. Cameroon

2. Nigeria

3. Ivory Coast

4. Ghana

5. Afghanistan

Under the new arrangement, the Sri Lankan sponsor is responsible for initiating the application on behalf of the visitor. All documentation must be submitted in person to the Department of Immigration and Emigration's head office in Battaramulla.

The required documents include a request letter from the Sri Lankan sponsor, as well as an affidavit signed by the sponsor before a Justice of the Peace or a lawyer. The sponsor must also provide a certified copy of their national identity card or a photocopy of their passport.

On the applicant's side, a police clearance report, a passport photocopy and proof of accommodation are all mandatory before the application can be processed.

For Nigerians and nationals of the other four listed countries, this effectively means that independent travel to Sri Lanka requires securing a willing and eligible local contact before the visa process can even begin. The standard ETA, which most other nationalities can obtain quickly online, is not available to them through the usual self-service route.

Travellers from the affected countries are advised to confirm all documentation requirements directly with the Department of Immigration and Emigration ahead of making any travel arrangements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada published other documents travellers must provide before boarding a flight with eTA.

New Zealand: Visas to be applied online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand mentions its move to require online applications for 25 visitor and transit visa categories from 1 October 2026.

The change includes popular options such as the standard visitor visa and business visitor visa, while paper applications submitted before the deadline will still be processed. Applicants who have not yet applied will need to use Immigration New Zealand’s enhanced online system.

Source: Legit.ng