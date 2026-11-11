The Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service published the full list of requirements for obtaining Dutch citizenship

Applicants must have lived in the country for at least 5 consecutive years with a valid residence permit before qualifying

Prospective citizens must pass a civic integration exam at language level A2 and renounce their current nationality in most cases

The Netherlands has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must meet before they can be considered for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation.

The country's Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) published the full list of requirements on its official website.

Netherlands sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Netherlands citizenship: Age requirement for Dutch naturalisation

The minimum age for applicants is 18 years. Beyond that, prospective citizens must be able to verify their identity and nationality using valid documents.

The residency requirement sets a threshold of at least five consecutive years of lawful stay in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, during which the applicant must have held a valid residence permit and ensured timely renewals at every stage.

The IND notes that certain exceptions exist that may allow some applicants to apply before the five-year period is complete.

Residence requirements for Dutch citizenship

At the time of application, throughout the processing period, and on the day of the naturalisation ceremony itself, applicants must hold one of several specified residence permits.

These include an asylum or regular permanent residence permit, a permit as a long-term EU resident, a temporary residence permit tied to a non-temporary purpose of stay, or a permit as a family member of an EU national.

Nationals from EU or EEA countries and Switzerland who hold residence rights under EU law are also eligible, as are UK nationals and their family members who hold a residence document under the Article 50 TEU Withdrawal Agreement.

Netherlands citizenship: Language, loyalty, and identity requirements

Meeting the integration requirement is non-negotiable in most cases. Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in Dutch at a minimum of language level A2, typically by passing the civic integration exam. Exemptions are available for those who can already demonstrate sufficient ability to read, write, speak, and understand the language.

Applicants must not pose a risk to public order or national security. With some exceptions, they must also give up their existing nationality before acquiring Dutch citizenship. The IND advises all applicants to establish whether the renunciation rule applies to their specific situation before submitting a naturalisation request.

During the naturalisation ceremony, applicants must make a declaration of solidarity, formally acknowledging that the laws of the Kingdom of the Netherlands apply to them. Additionally, those whose names do not follow the Dutch convention of a first name and a surname will have their names officially determined in consultation with the authorities prior to the ceremony.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng