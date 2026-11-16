Ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku Abubakar issued a statement contrasting his Potiskum rally turnout with what he called AI-generated crowds by the Tinubu presidency

The former vice president made the allegation through his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, after his ADC campaign visit to Yobe State

Atiku pledged to make life affordable for Nigerians if elected in the January 16, 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Potiskum, Yobe State - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has alleged that President Bola Tinubu's administration relies on artificial intelligence to generate fake images of supporters at political events, claiming that the crowds at his own campaign rally in Potiskum, Yobe State, were real.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, issued the statement on Monday, November 16, 2026, as the presidential hopeful expressed appreciation to the people of Potiskum and Yobe State for the reception given to him and his African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign team.

Atiku accuses Tinubu's presidency of using AI to create fake images of rally crowds, insisting that supporters at his Potiskum campaign rally in Yobe State were real. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Atiku on Potiskum rally

Atiku drew a sharp contrast between the turnout at his Potiskum event and what he described as doctored imagery from the presidency.

"The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate," he said.

He also mocked the quality of what he called AI-generated rally images, questioning the physics of the crowds depicted.

"The Presidency's AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu's imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech," Atiku said.

He described the welcome his team received from the moment they entered Potiskum from Azare, Bauchi State, as breathtaking, pointing to the large crowd, joyful faces and enthusiastic chants from residents.

Furthermore, Atiku acknowledged the Yobe State governor for providing what he considered a fair environment for his campaign, arguing that open political competition strengthens democracy.

Pledge ahead of 2027 election

Atiku said chants of "Tinubu Must Go" heard at his rallies carried personal weight for him and reflected a genuine demand for change. "Our Affordable Life campaign needs no artificial crowd; the people's presence and their voices speak for themselves," he said.

He pledged to act quickly on the cost of living if voters back him at the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

"I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president at the January 16 presidential election. That is my promise to our teeming supporters," Atiku said.

He added that good governance and economic relief for ordinary Nigerians should follow Tinubu's scheduled departure from office on May 29, 2027.

Watch a video of Atiku in Yobe State below via the X post:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng