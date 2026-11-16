The UK Home Office updated its Appendix VDA guidance in October 2026, confirming that domestic abuse victims are exempt from paying the ILR settlement fee

The updated guidance expanded eligibility to include children aged 18 and over as main applicants for the first time

Applicants who cannot provide standard financial documents due to abuse circumstances may still qualify, as the Home Office can exercise discretion in assessing their claims

The UK Home Office has confirmed that victims of domestic abuse who are destitute qualify for a fee waiver when applying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), also known as settlement or permanent residency, under the updated Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse (Appendix VDA) guidance published on October 15, 2026.

The guidance, now at version 25.0, outlines a dedicated route, the VDA route, through which eligible migrants who have suffered domestic abuse can apply for settlement in the UK without paying the standard application fee, provided they can demonstrate that they are destitute.

Domestic abuse victims could get UK permanent residency without paying fee. Photo credit: Greenville Online.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the Fee Waiver

Under the guidance, a person is considered destitute if they either lack adequate accommodation or the means to obtain it, or if they have accommodation but cannot meet their other essential living needs.

Applicants are not expected to take out loans or rely on third parties to cover the fee.

The Home Office recognises that financial abuse is itself a form of domestic abuse, meaning many victims may not have access to bank accounts, payslips, or other standard financial documents.

In such cases, caseworkers can exercise discretion and accept an applicant's written account of their circumstances in the absence of documentary evidence.

Acceptable supporting evidence can include tenancy agreements, bank statements, utility bills, letters from DWP or HMRC regarding benefits, letters from local authorities, and correspondence from domestic abuse organisations or registered charities.

Expanded Eligibility From October 2026

One of the key changes in the latest version of the guidance is the expansion of eligibility to include children aged 18 and over as main applicants under Appendix VDA, effective October 8, 2026.

Previously, adult children could not apply as lead applicants on this route.

To be eligible overall, applicants must be aged 18 or over and must have previously held, or last been granted, permission as a partner or child under a range of immigration categories, including under Appendix FM of a British citizen or settled person, under Appendix EU as a family member of an EEA citizen, or as a partner or child of a refugee.

Applications from inside the UK are submitted using the SET (DV) form on the gov.uk website, while those applying from outside the UK must use the "Return to the UK" entry clearance form. If a fee waiver is rejected, applicants have 10 working days to pay the specified fee before their application is treated as invalid.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng