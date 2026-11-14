Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery outlined the mandatory steps that successful citizenship applicants must complete before receiving their certificate of naturalisation

Approved applicants are required to pay a certification fee that varies depending on their status, with adults paying the highest amount

Every successful applicant over the age of 18 must attend a citizenship ceremony in person, where they will take an oath of fidelity

Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) has outlined four key steps that every successful citizenship applicant must complete before they can officially become an Irish citizen.

According to the ISD, most applications for citizenship by naturalisation are processed within 12 months of submission. During that period, applicants receive an application number and an e-vetting link, and may be asked to submit additional documents or clarify details provided in their application.

Ireland lists 4 things immigrants must do after approved citizenship application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once a decision is reached, the ISD notifies the applicant that the Minister intends to grant them a certificate of naturalisation.

Ireland citizenship application: 4 steps after approval

1. The first requirement is payment of a certification fee. The amount owed depends on the applicant's circumstances. Adults pay €950, while minors and widows, widowers, or surviving civil partners of Irish citizens each pay €200. Recognised refugees and stateless persons are exempt from the fee entirely.

2. The second step applies to applicants from countries outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. These individuals must upload a copy of their Irish Residence Permit along with their travel document, where applicable.

3. Third, every approved applicant over the age of 18 is required to attend a citizenship ceremony in person. Attendance is mandatory and not optional. At the ceremony, applicants take an oath of fidelity and make the appropriate declaration. Children and minors are not required to attend.

4. Finally, the fourth step is the receipt of the certificate of naturalisation itself, which is posted to the applicant in the weeks following the ceremony. Once that certificate arrives, the holder becomes entitled to apply for an Irish passport.

What happens if Ireland citizenship application fails

The Minister for Justice holds full discretion over citizenship decisions. If an application is refused, the ISD provides a reason for the outcome.

There is no formal appeals process, though applicants are free to reapply if they choose to do so.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng