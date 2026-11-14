Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery published the full cost breakdown for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation

The process involves two separate fees, starting with an application fee paid before the application is accepted

Successful applicants must attend a mandatory citizenship ceremony before receiving their certificate of naturalisation

Ireland has published the official costs foreigners must pay when applying for citizenship through naturalisation, with fees varying depending on the applicant's category.

The application fee must be paid through the government's online portal before an application is formally accepted for review.

Ireland explains official cost foreigners must pay for citizenship application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Official cost for Ireland citizenship application

According to Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery (ISD), the process begins with a non-refundable application fee of €175 (about N261,240 in Nigerian naira).

Once the ISD confirms that an application has been successful, the process does not end there. Approved applicants receive notification that the Minister intends to grant them a certificate of naturalisation, along with an invitation to attend a citizenship ceremony where they must take an oath of fidelity.

Attendance at the ceremony is mandatory for all successful applicants aged 18 and above. Minors do not attend the ceremony but are still eligible to receive their certificates.

Certificate fee for Ireland citizenship application

Before the certificate is issued, applicants must pay a second, separate certification fee. The amounts differ based on personal circumstances:

- €950 for adults

- €200 for minors

- €200 for widows, widowers, or surviving civil partners of Irish citizens

- €0 for recognised refugees or stateless persons

Applicants from countries outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are also required to upload a copy of their Irish Residence Permit and travel document prior to attending the ceremony.

After the citizenship ceremony, the certificate of naturalisation is posted to successful applicants in the weeks that follow. Once they have received it, they become entitled to apply for an Irish passport.

The full details of the naturalisation process and fee structure are available through the official Irish Immigration Service Delivery website.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng