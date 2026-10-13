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France Names 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without Educational Qualifications
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France Names 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without Educational Qualifications

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • France published the requirements for foreign nationals who want to join the French military without a school diploma or certificate
  • Citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as Ireland, Cyprus, the UK, Monaco, and Andorra, are among those who qualify
  • France listed 29 Schengen Area countries whose nationals meet the criteria for this military enlistment pathway

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France has officially listed the nationalities that are eligible to enlist in its military without holding any school diploma or academic certificate.

According to information published on the French government's official website, citizens from countries within the Schengen Area, as well as nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, fall under a specific category of applicants who are not required to present a school diploma when applying.

France publishes list of countries eligible for military recruitment
France identifies countries whose citizens may qualify to join the military. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN, legion-recrute
Source: Getty Images

France's requirements for Schengen Area applicants

The French government's website states the following about this group of applicants:

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"For candidates who hold the nationality of one of the Schengen Area countries, or of the following countries: Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, you must carry a national identity card and/or a passport, whether valid or not."

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It further notes:

"No school diploma required."

Full list of countries whose citizens qualify

The Schengen Area currently comprises 29 countries. Citizens from any of the following nations are covered under this enlistment provision:

1. Germany

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Croatia

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Greece

12. Hungary

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Latvia

16. Liechtenstein

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Norway

22. Poland

23. Portugal

24. Romania

25. Slovakia

26. Slovenia

27. Spain

28. Sweden

29. Switzerland

In addition to these 29 nations, citizens from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra are equally covered by the no-diploma requirement, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 34.

Read also

Germany Federal Police: Full list of 30 countries whose citizens can join without German citizenship

Applicants from these countries are still required to present a valid or expired national identity card and/or passport as part of the enlistment process.

France explains how foreigners can join army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France's Foreign Legion had published the requirements foreign nationals must meet to enlist in the military unit.

Applicants must be older than 17 and younger than 40, with the required travel documents varying depending on whether they come from the Schengen Area or outside it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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