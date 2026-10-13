France Names 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Join Its Military Without Educational Qualifications
- France published the requirements for foreign nationals who want to join the French military without a school diploma or certificate
- Citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as Ireland, Cyprus, the UK, Monaco, and Andorra, are among those who qualify
- France listed 29 Schengen Area countries whose nationals meet the criteria for this military enlistment pathway
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
France has officially listed the nationalities that are eligible to enlist in its military without holding any school diploma or academic certificate.
According to information published on the French government's official website, citizens from countries within the Schengen Area, as well as nationals from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, fall under a specific category of applicants who are not required to present a school diploma when applying.
France's requirements for Schengen Area applicants
The French government's website states the following about this group of applicants:
"For candidates who hold the nationality of one of the Schengen Area countries, or of the following countries: Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra, you must carry a national identity card and/or a passport, whether valid or not."
It further notes:
"No school diploma required."
Full list of countries whose citizens qualify
The Schengen Area currently comprises 29 countries. Citizens from any of the following nations are covered under this enlistment provision:
1. Germany
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Croatia
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Greece
12. Hungary
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Latvia
16. Liechtenstein
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Norway
22. Poland
23. Portugal
24. Romania
25. Slovakia
26. Slovenia
27. Spain
28. Sweden
29. Switzerland
In addition to these 29 nations, citizens from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Monaco, and Andorra are equally covered by the no-diploma requirement, bringing the total number of eligible countries to 34.
Germany Federal Police: Full list of 30 countries whose citizens can join without German citizenship
Applicants from these countries are still required to present a valid or expired national identity card and/or passport as part of the enlistment process.
France explains how foreigners can join army
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France's Foreign Legion had published the requirements foreign nationals must meet to enlist in the military unit.
Applicants must be older than 17 and younger than 40, with the required travel documents varying depending on whether they come from the Schengen Area or outside it.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng