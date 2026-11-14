Saudi Arabia has outlined strict travel conditions that foreigners must meet to keep their citizenship applications valid

Applicants who leave the kingdom for more than 12 months after filing, or more than 6 months before filing, face a residency reset

It is noteworthy that the Saudi government rules apply to all foreign nationals pursuing naturalisation in the kingdom in 2026

Saudi Arabia has laid out clear travel restrictions for foreign nationals seeking to become citizens of the kingdom, warning that extended time spent abroad can wipe out years of accumulated residency and restart the entire process.

Under the rules, an applicant's residency period will be reset under two specific conditions.

Saudi Arabia sets travel restrictions for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Nurphoto, Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

First, if someone leaves Saudi Arabia for more than 12 months after they have already submitted their citizenship application, the period they have built up will be cancelled.

Second, if a person departs the kingdom for more than six months before they file their application at all, the same penalty applies, and their residency clock starts again from scratch.

Saudi citizenship: What the rules mean for applicants

The conditions mean that foreign nationals must carefully manage their time outside Saudi Arabia both before and after they begin the formal citizenship process.

Even a prolonged absence taken on an existing passport after an application has been submitted is enough to trigger a full reset, requiring the applicant to begin accumulating qualifying residency all over again.

The rules are grounded in Saudi Arabia's Nationality System, which sets out the legal framework governing who may acquire Saudi citizenship and under what circumstances.

Saudi citizenship: Why the limits matter

Saudi citizenship is notoriously difficult to obtain, and the residency requirement represents one of the most significant hurdles applicants face.

A reset does not simply delay an application — it can add years to the overall timeline, since applicants must satisfy minimum residency thresholds before they are eligible to apply in the first place.

The travel limits are designed to ensure that only those with a genuine and sustained connection to the kingdom are considered for naturalisation. For many expatriates living and working in Saudi Arabia, particularly those with family obligations or business interests abroad, the restrictions add a significant layer of planning to any decision to pursue citizenship.

Foreign nationals already in the process, or considering beginning it, are advised to track their travel dates carefully and to avoid extended departures that could disqualify the residency period they have already accumulated.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia opened a citizenship pathway for citizens of one country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia set the minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship.

Cost of Saudi Arabia 10-year passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia published the cost of its 10-year passport.

The fees are fixed and not subject to variation based on location or application channel.

Not all Saudi citizens are eligible to choose their preferred validity period. Applicants below the age of 21 are restricted to the five-year option only.

Source: Legit.ng