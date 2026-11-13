The UK government published the full list of jobs available to foreigners under its Seasonal Worker visa programme

Applicants must secure a role in either the horticulture or poultry production sector to qualify for the visa

Foreigners interested in the visa must have a job offer from an approved scheme operator before applying

The United Kingdom has officially published the jobs available to foreign nationals who wish to work in the country through its Seasonal Worker visa. The visa targets two specific industries: horticulture and poultry production, covering everything from growing crops to processing and packaging meat.

To qualify, applicants must hold a job offer from an approved scheme operator. The visa also has specific conditions on the duration of stay and the type of work permitted, so prospective applicants should review them carefully before proceeding.

UK publishes 22 jobs open to foreigners under Seasonal Worker visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

UK Seasonal Worker visa

The horticulture sector focuses on growing and producing crops, fruits, flowers, and plants. Foreigners can work in the following areas under this category:

1. Protected vegetables

2. Field vegetables

3. Soft fruits

4. Orchard fruits

5. Vines and bines

6. Mushrooms

7. Bulbs and cut flowers

8. Pot plants

9. Hardy ornamental nursery plants

10. Tree and forest nurseries

Poultry production roles open to foreign workers

The poultry production sector covers jobs involved in preparing, processing and packaging poultry products. The UK government lists the following roles as eligible:

1. Butcher

2. Bird or game dresser

3. Killer and plucker

4. Plucker

5. Poulterer

6. Poultry processor

7. Poultry sticker

8. Trusser

9. Food operative

10. Poultry catcher or handler

11. Poultry vaccinator

12. Poultry meat packer

These roles span multiple stages of production, from handling live birds and administering vaccines through to preparing meat and packing finished products for sale.

UK lists 3 long-term visitor visa options

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined three long-term Standard Visitor visa options for foreigners who travel to the country regularly.

The visas are valid for two, five, and 10 years, with each allowing holders to stay in the UK for up to six months per visit.

Source: Legit.ng