Senator Henry Seriake Dickson shared a video of himself diving into the River Forcados in Bayelsa state

Dickson said swimming in the river is something he does occasionally, even alongside his children

The senator used the occasion to call on young Nigerians to learn swimming as a vital life skill

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson took a swim in the River Forcados in Bayelsa state and shared a video of himself diving into the water, using the moment to encourage young Nigerians to pick up swimming as an essential life skill.

The former Bayelsa governor made the remarks in a social media post, in which he described returning to the river near his community where he grew up until the age of 20.

Nigerians react as NDC national leader swims in River Photo Credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

Dickson wrote:

"Today, I visited the river by which I grew up till age 20. I went and had a swim in the River Forcados, right here in my community, and it was great!".

Dickson on swimming as a life skill

The senator said swimming in the river is something he does from time to time, adding that his children also know how to swim. He daid:

"This is what I always do once in a while even with my children, who all know how to swim."

Dickson directed his message particularly at young men in riverine communities, arguing that the ability to swim goes beyond recreation.

The senator noted:

"I encourage all young men to learn how to swim. Not only is it a good sport, but it is also an essential life skill, particularly for those of us living around here."

Bayelsa state sits within the Niger Delta region, one of Nigeria's most water-rich areas, where rivers and creeks are a central part of daily life for many communities. Dickson represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District and served as governor of the state from 2012 to 2020.

Nigerians react as NDC national leader swims

Below are some of Nigerians' reactions to the video of the NDC national leader swimming in Bayelsa:

Chris wrote:

"This is one of the most underrated skills in the world. You are a life saver if you have it."

Abiodun commented:

"A beautiful way to reconnect with your roots while promoting swimming as an important life skill. Great message, especially for young people in riverine communities."

Nwanmuo tweeted:

"If you were not born in Bayelsa or have any connection with their waters,abeg no go dive in oh!! Na only me know wetin my eyes see more than 15years ago when I try am, because I saw a small boy dive in deep, and I was like, 'see small pikin oh, why adult like me go dey fear'. Wetin my eyes see inside that water.... As I comot the water, I just wear my cloth go sit down one place."

Xander Ob said:

"I encourage everyone, Presidential aspirants, their supporters to visist where they grew up that is if they have one. It's worth the experience. God bless you Sir."

See the video of the senator on X here:

Court sacks NDC senatorial candidate in Imo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on the senatorial candidacy of the NDC for Imo East ahead of the January 2027 election.

Justice Mohammed Umar found that the NDC violated the Electoral Act 2026 by bypassing the outcome of an INEC-monitored primary.

The court issued a perpetual injunction barring both the NDC and INEC from accepting any candidate who did not emerge from a valid primary.

Source: Legit.ng