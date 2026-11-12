Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG has completed his military training and officially joined the United States Air Force

The entertainer admitted that wearing a military uniform was never part of his plans, describing the training as one of the toughest experiences of his life

Justin shared his graduation pictures and videos, explaining how the experience tested his mental and physical strength

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Chukwudi Ugonna, popularly known as Justin UG, has taken an unexpected turn in his career after joining the United States Air Force.

The entertainer announced the development on Wednesday, November 11, in an Instagram post featuring pictures and videos from his military graduation ceremony.

Dressed in his military uniform and standing alongside fellow graduates, Justin celebrated completing the demanding training and becoming an official United States Airman.

Justin UG admitted that he never imagined himself pursuing a military career. Photos: @justinug_/IG.

Source: Instagram

Justin UG speaks about military training

Reflecting on his new achievement, the actor admitted that he never imagined himself pursuing a military career.

“If you had told me a few years ago that I’d one day be wearing this uniform, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. This was never a path I imagined for myself, but here we are,” he wrote.

However, getting to the graduation stage was far from easy.

Justin described the training as physically and mentally demanding, saying the past few weeks had tested him in ways he had never experienced before.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of my life,” he added.

Justin UG shares biggest lesson from experience

Beyond the physical demands, Justin said the experience taught him how much the human mind could endure.

He noted that people were often capable of achieving more than they believed possible, stressing the importance of mental strength and resilience.

Although he was proud of completing the programme, the entertainer joked that he would not willingly go through the process again.

“Would I want to do it all over again? Absolutely not. But I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything,” he said.

Read the Instagram post of Justin UG here:

Justin UG described the training as physically and mentally demanding. Photo:@justinug_/IG.

Source: Instagram

Actress Grace Bassey becomes a sailor in the United States

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Grace Charis Bassey, who became an American sailor, has shared the inspiring news of her transformation from the movie set to military service in the United States.

The 33-year-old Nollywood star, who previously went by the name Belinda Effah, took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had completed her US Navy boot camp training and has now become a citizen of the United States

Source: Legit.ng