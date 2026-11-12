Ireland's government published a list of 22 family relationships that legally prevent certain people from getting married in the country

The restrictions cover blood relatives such as grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and grandchildren

Several relatives by marriage also appear on the list, including a spouse's grandparents and a parent's sibling's spouse

Ireland has drawn a clear legal line around who its residents can and cannot marry, publishing a comprehensive list of 22 family relationships that make a marriage legally impossible within the country.

The Irish government's list covers both blood relatives and relatives acquired through marriage, setting out the full range of connections that disqualify two people from entering into a legal union with one another.

Ireland explains which relatives are too closely related to marry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Mícheál Ó Scannáil - PA Images /sasar

Source: Getty Images

People you cannot marry in Ireland

The first group of restrictions targets direct blood relatives. A person in Ireland is prohibited from marrying their grandparent, parent, step-parent, sibling, child, grandchild, or a sibling's child. The list also extends to aunts and uncles, specifically described as a parent's sister or a parent's brother.

Several in-laws and relatives by marriage are also included on the list. These are:

Below is the full list of people a person cannot legally marry in Ireland:

1. Their grandparent.

2. Their grandfather's spouse.

3. Their spouse's grandmother.

4. Their parent's sister.

5. Their parent's brother.

6. Their parent's brother's spouse.

7. Their parent's sister's spouse.

8. Their spouse's parent's sister.

9. Their spouse's parent's brother.

10. Their parent.

11. Their step-parent.

12. Their spouse's parent.

13. Their child.

14. Their spouse's child.

15. Their child's spouse.

16. Their sibling.

17. Their grandchild.

18. Their grandchild's spouse.

19. Their spouse's grandchild.

20. Their sibling's child.

21. Their sibling's child's spouse.

22. Their spouse's sibling's child.

Why the restrictions extend beyond blood relatives

The inclusion of relatives by marriage on the list reflects Ireland's approach to defining family bonds broadly for matrimonial law. Relationships formed through a previous marriage are treated with the same legal weight as those formed through blood, meaning that a person cannot simply marry around a family connection by pointing to the absence of a biological link.

Together, the 22 entries on the list cover three generations in both directions, from grandparents down to grandchildren, and reach sideways to include aunts, uncles and their spouses, as well as corresponding relatives on a spouse's side of the family.

Ireland sets work requirements for foreign nationals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland identified eight categories of foreign nationals whose eligible family members can work in the country without obtaining separate employment permits.

The provision covers spouses, civil partners, de facto partners and children aged 16 to 18 of qualifying workers, residents and protected persons, including Critical Skills Employment Permit holders and refugees.

Source: Legit.ng