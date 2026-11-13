Yunusa Tanko said he was pushed out of Peter Obi's camp rather than choosing to leave on his own

Tanko was unveiled as coordinator of the SDP presidential campaign council on Thursday after resigning as Obi's political adviser on October 30

The former Obidient Movement national coordinator said his contributions were no longer valued in Obi's political circle

Yunusa Tanko, the former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, has broken his silence on the circumstances that ended his time in Peter Obi's camp, saying the experience amounted to a betrayal of the trust and loyalty he had given the movement.

Tanko made the remarks on Thursday in Abuja, shortly after he was unveiled as the coordinator of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential campaign council.

Yunusa Tanko explains why he left the NDC Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP), appointed Tanko as national coordinator of the Obidient Movement in September 2024, following a decision to zone the position to the north. He was later moved to the role of Obi's political adviser for the north, a position he held until October 30, when he submitted his resignation.

Tanko says he was pushed out

Despite the resignation, Tanko was clear that the decision was not entirely his. He said he never wanted to leave but was left with little choice after feeling increasingly sidelined.

"You don't stay where you are being tolerated; you go where you are appreciated," he said.

Tanko said he served the former Anambra governor with diligence, honesty and integrity throughout his time in the movement. He added that he still regarded Obi highly, even after the manner of his exit, but could not remain in a political group where his input was no longer seen as valuable.

Asked whether Obi would be comfortable seeing him in a rival political party, Tanko said he was not in a position to speak to what was on the former governor's mind.

New role with SDP

Tanko said his new political associates had taken notice of his record and offered him a fresh platform to contribute to national life.

On the question of which candidate he would back should opposition parties agree to present a single consensus presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, Tanko said the choice would belong to his principal at the SDP.

See the video of his reaction on X here:

Court sacks NDC senatorial candidate in Imo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on the senatorial candidacy of the NDC for Imo East ahead of the January 2027 election.

Justice Mohammed Umar found that the NDC violated the Electoral Act 2026 by bypassing the outcome of an INEC-monitored primary.

The court issued a perpetual injunction barring both the NDC and INEC from accepting any candidate who did not emerge from a valid primary.

Source: Legit.ng