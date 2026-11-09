The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the English language proficiency conditions for the Pacific Engagement visa subclass 192 in 2026

Citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste who meet any of the 5 conditions can bypass the English language test requirement entirely

The Pacific Engagement visa allows eligible applicants to live and work in Australia permanently, but requires a ballot selection before applying

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out five conditions under which applicants for the Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) can bypass the English language proficiency test, offering an alternative path to permanent residency for citizens of Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste.

The official guidance published by the department confirms that the waiver applies not only to the primary applicant but also to their spouse or de facto partner.

Australia outlines five English test exemption conditions for permanent residency applicants. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Boy_Anupong

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Applicants must first be selected through a ballot before they can submit a visa application.

Australia Pacific Engagement Visa: Conditions for skipping the English test

According to the Department of Home Affairs, an applicant satisfies the English language requirement if they, or their spouse or de facto partner, meet any one of the following:

1. Graduated from secondary schooling in a Pacific island country.

2. Entered Australia on a visa with work rights and worked in Australia for a combined period of 12 months or more.

3. Studied in Australia at secondary school level or higher for a total period of 12 months or more.

4. Spent a combined total of 12 months or more working or studying in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, or New Zealand.

5. Completed an approved English language test and achieved the required score, either within three years before submitting a valid visa application, or before the department decides on the application if no test evidence was submitted at the time of applying.

Who is Australia's Pacific Engagement Visa for?

The Pacific Engagement visa is a permanent visa that allows qualifying citizens from Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis.

Access to the visa is not open to all eligible citizens at once — applicants must first be selected through a government-run ballot before they are permitted to lodge a formal application.

The English language conditions are designed to give applicants flexibility, recognising that prior work, education, or residency in an English-speaking environment can serve as sufficient evidence of language ability without the need for a formal test.

Legit.ng reported that Australia named three conditions that foreigners must satisfy to secure permanent residency through the retirement pathway.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia listed two common ways foreigners can get permanent residency in the country.

Australia permanent residency via treaty pathway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia named the country eligible for permanent residency via the treaty pathway.

The Pacific Engagement visa (subclass 192) Treaty stream allows eligible Tuvaluan nationals to relocate permanently to Australia and live and work in the country.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the details on its official immigration website.

Source: Legit.ng