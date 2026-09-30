The UK government published details of three long-term Standard Visitor visa categories available to people who travel to the UK regularly

Each visa allows holders to stay for up to six months per visit, with validity periods spanning two, five, or ten years

The UK government warned that applicants who receive a shorter visa than requested or are refused will not get a refund of the application fee

The UK government has listed three long-term Standard Visitor visa options for people who make frequent trips to the United Kingdom, along with the fees attached to each category.

According to the official UK government guidance, the long-term Standard Visitor visa is designed for travellers who visit the UK on a regular basis.

The UK has listed three long-term visitor visa options for people who travel to the country regularly. Photo credit: Leon Neal, ALFSnaiper

Source: Getty Images

All three options allow holders to stay for up to six months on each visit.

UK long-term visitor visa categories and fees

The three available categories are:

1. 2-year long-term Standard Visitor visa — £506 (about ₦1,063,600) per visit, with a maximum stay of 6 months.

2. 5-year long-term Standard Visitor visa — £903 (about ₦1,896,300) per visit, with a maximum stay of 6 months.

3. 10-year long-term Standard Visitor visa — with a maximum stay of 6 months.

UK visitor visa: Key conditions applicants must know

Applicants who are under 18 years old at the time of application should note that their long-term Standard Visitor visa will only remain valid for up to six months after they turn 18, regardless of the visa duration they applied for.

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) also reserves the right to grant a shorter visa than the one an applicant requested, if the authority believes the applicant does not meet the eligibility requirements for the full duration. In such cases, no refund will be issued on the application fee.

Similarly, if an application is refused outright, the fee paid will not be returned.

Travellers should also be aware that an existing visa can be cancelled if a person's travel history suggests they have been living in the UK for extended periods across multiple visits, rather than using the visa for genuine short-term stays.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had outlined the categories of people who are exempt from immigration control.

UK: People permitted to stay longer than 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had stated the categories of people allowed to stay longer than six months on a visitor visa.

According to guidance published by the UK Home Office, most visitors travelling to the UK for tourism, business, short courses, or other permitted activities are ordinarily allowed to stay for a maximum of six months.

However, the guidance states that visitors who require medical care in the country may apply to extend that period.

Source: Legit.ng