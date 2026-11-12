Lola Omotayo publicly showed love to Anita Okoye after the latter celebrated her birthday with heartfelt posts

Anita Okoye, who shares a complicated history with the Okoye family, shared photos from her birthday celebration, expressing gratitude

Lola's comment in the section caught attention, raising eyebrows about where family loyalties lie after the divorce

Loyalty clearly runs deeper than divorce paperwork. Lola Omotayo, wife of singer Peter Okoye of the P-Square duo, stepped into Anita Okoye's birthday comment section this week with warm words that many found striking given the family's history.

Anita had taken to social media to share photos from her birthday celebration, writing that her heart was full. She thanked everyone who showed up for her, saying she felt "incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so much love."

Lola Omotayo celebrates Paul Okoye's former wife on her birthday. Credit: lolaomotayo/anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Anita marked the occasion by reflecting on personal growth, describing peace as her "finest luxury."

Lola Omotayo's sweet comment

It was Lola's public response in the comments that drew the most attention. The mother of two did not hold back, telling Anita she was "maturing with grace and ageing backwards" before making a declaration that many found touching.

"Maturing with grace and ageing backwards. My sister for life," Lola wrote.

Reacting, Anita wrote, "Thank you my darling sister."

The comment was notable because Anita is no longer technically family. An Abuja High Court in the Maitama district formally dissolved Anita's eight-year marriage to Paul Okoye, known professionally as RudeBoy, on December 19, 2022.

Despite the legal separation between Anita and Paul, Lola has continued to maintain a close bond with her former sister-in-law, both in public interactions and privately. The gesture signals that the warmth between the two women has outlasted the marriage, regardless of whatever tension may exist within the broader Okoye family circle.

For Anita, whose birthday reflections centred on peace and gratitude, Lola's words appeared to be exactly the kind of love she described feeling surrounded by.

A screenshot of Lola Omotayo's comment on Anita Okoye's page is below:

Lola Omotayo publicly celebrated Anita’s birthday with affection. Credit: lolaomotayookoye

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye celebrates younger wife at 26

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye celebrated his younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on her birthday.

Ifeoma had turned 26 and had taken to social media to share pictures to mark the occasion.

Reacting, Paul was among the celebrities and fans who took to Ifeoma's page to gush about her photos.

Source: Legit.ng