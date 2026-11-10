Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security published separate Interministerial Decrees in 2026 targeting different groups of foreigners

The decrees cover mega-events workers, Haitian nationals and stateless persons with family ties in Brazil, and Afghan nationals

Each of the 3 residence routes carries its own conditions and legal framework under a distinct decree

Brazil has opened three separate legal pathways for foreigners seeking to live or work in the country, with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security issuing three distinct Interministerial Decrees across 2026.

The decrees, published on the Brazilian federal government's official portal, address three different groups of people, each under its own legal framework and conditions.

Brazil outlines residence rules for three categories of foreign nationals. Photo credit: DW DW.

Source: UGC

Brazil's 3 New Residence Routes Explained

The first pathway, established under Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE/MTE No. 68 of 15 September 2026, covers workers coming to Brazil in connection with mega-events. Under this route, eligible immigrants can receive a residence authorisation for work purposes before a visa is issued.

The second pathway, governed by Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 67 of 30 July 2026, amends an earlier decree from August 2025 and applies to Haitian nationals and stateless persons who have family ties in Brazil.

This route allows eligible individuals to obtain visas through electronic means for the purpose of family reunification.

The third pathway, set out in Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 66 of 30 July 2026, covers Afghan nationals and stateless persons, providing access to temporary visas and residence permits under a humanitarian reception framework.

All 3 Decrees From the Same Ministry

All three decrees originate from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and were issued in 2026, signalling a broader effort by the Brazilian government to formalise immigration channels across different categories of need, from labour and family ties to humanitarian grounds.

Each route operates under its own specific rules and decree. Full details on the requirements and procedures for each group are covered in separate dedicated reports.

Brazil publishes guidance on visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its official list of countries whose citizens do not require a visitor visa to enter the country.

The updated guidance covers over 100 nations globally, with only a handful of African countries making the cut, including Namibia and Tunisia.

Source: Legit.ng