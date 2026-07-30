Brazil's federal government has published the official residency requirements foreigners must meet before applying for Brazilian nationality

The standard waiting period is four years, but certain personal circumstances can significantly shorten the time required

People from Portuguese-speaking countries face a different residency threshold altogether, setting them apart from all other nationalities

Brazil's government has outlined the exact residency conditions under which foreigners living in the country can apply for citizenship, and the requirements vary considerably depending on a person's background and circumstances.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the standard residency requirement for most foreigners is a minimum of four uninterrupted years in Brazil.

Brazil states how many years foreigners must stay before acquiring citizenship. Photo credit: Britannica, Igor Alecsander/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Applicants must also demonstrate civil capacity under Brazilian law, be able to communicate in Portuguese, and hold no criminal convictions, or have been fully rehabilitated under the law.

When the Four-Year Rule Does Not Apply

Brazil makes provisions for shorter waiting periods in specific situations.

A foreigner who has a Brazilian-born or naturalised child, or who is married to or in a stable union with a Brazilian citizen and remains in that relationship at the time of application, qualifies for a reduced residency requirement of just one year.

Those who have rendered or can render relevant services to Brazil, or who are recognised for exceptional professional, scientific, or artistic ability, may apply after just two years of residence.

Nationals from Portuguese-speaking countries, such as Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Portugal, benefit from a separate and more lenient threshold.

They are required to live in Brazil for only one uninterrupted year and must demonstrate good moral character, regardless of any family ties or professional distinctions.

Residency Requirement for Foreigners Living in Brazil for 15 Years

Brazil's Federal Constitution also contains a provision for long-term residents. Any foreigner of any nationality who has lived in Brazil for more than 15 uninterrupted years without a criminal conviction may apply for citizenship, provided they formally request it.

All naturalisation applications must be submitted online through the official government platform known as "Sistema Naturalizar-se," which is administered by the Ministry of Justice.

Brazilian president sends message to top African leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US and Israel's war against Iran has become a global issue, with many nations expressing concern over the unrest in the Middle East.

Amid the tension, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to strengthen its defence.

Source: Legit.ng