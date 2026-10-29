Brazil Offers Foreign Workers Paid Vacation With Salary Bonus, Mentions Actual Days
- Foreign workers in Brazil become entitled to 30 days of paid vacation after completing 12 months of employment
- Brazil's paid vacation policy includes an extra payment on top of the worker's regular salary during the leave period
- The additional payment amounts to one-third of the employee's normal salary, increasing total earnings during vacation
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Foreign workers employed in Brazil are entitled to 30 calendar days of paid vacation once they complete 12 consecutive months on the job.
This makes the country one of the more worker-friendly destinations for those considering employment abroad.
What Brazil's vacation policy covers
The 30-day entitlement applies after a full year of work has been completed. During the leave period, the employer is required to pay the worker not only their regular salary but also an additional one-third of that amount as a vacation bonus.
In practical terms, a worker earning a monthly salary of, say, 3,000 Brazilian reais would receive an extra 1,000 reais on top of their normal pay during their vacation period, bringing the total payout for that month to 4,000 reais.
Key benefits for foreign employees
The policy applies to foreign workers who are legally employed in Brazil under the country's labour law framework. The combination of a full month of leave and the supplementary one-third payment means employees receive a financial boost at the time they take their annual break, rather than simply maintaining their usual income.
For Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in Brazil, understanding these labour entitlements is important when weighing job offers and negotiating employment contracts.
The 30-day paid leave period, combined with the salary top-up, represents a significant benefit compared with the standard leave provisions in many other countries.
Work visa in Brazil
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian travel and lifestyle content creator living in Brazil has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down exactly how to obtain a work visa in the South American country, warning her followers about agents who profit from spreading misinformation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.