Foreign workers in Brazil become entitled to 30 days of paid vacation after completing 12 months of employment

Brazil's paid vacation policy includes an extra payment on top of the worker's regular salary during the leave period

The additional payment amounts to one-third of the employee's normal salary, increasing total earnings during vacation

Foreign workers employed in Brazil are entitled to 30 calendar days of paid vacation once they complete 12 consecutive months on the job.

This makes the country one of the more worker-friendly destinations for those considering employment abroad.

Foreign workers in Brazil enjoy 30 days of paid vacation after 12 consecutive months of employment. Photo credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Brazil's vacation policy covers

The 30-day entitlement applies after a full year of work has been completed. During the leave period, the employer is required to pay the worker not only their regular salary but also an additional one-third of that amount as a vacation bonus.

In practical terms, a worker earning a monthly salary of, say, 3,000 Brazilian reais would receive an extra 1,000 reais on top of their normal pay during their vacation period, bringing the total payout for that month to 4,000 reais.

Key benefits for foreign employees

The policy applies to foreign workers who are legally employed in Brazil under the country's labour law framework. The combination of a full month of leave and the supplementary one-third payment means employees receive a financial boost at the time they take their annual break, rather than simply maintaining their usual income.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in Brazil, understanding these labour entitlements is important when weighing job offers and negotiating employment contracts.

The 30-day paid leave period, combined with the salary top-up, represents a significant benefit compared with the standard leave provisions in many other countries.

Work visa in Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian travel and lifestyle content creator living in Brazil has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down exactly how to obtain a work visa in the South American country, warning her followers about agents who profit from spreading misinformation.

Source: Legit.ng