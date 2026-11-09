The German government identified a specific group of foreigners who can apply for citizenship without meeting the standard five-year residency requirement

The exemption covers family members of people already entitled to naturalisation, but an important condition applies

It is noteworthy that the final decision on whether to grant citizenship in such cases rests with the naturalisation authority

The German government has confirmed that certain family members of people eligible for naturalisation can obtain German citizenship without first completing the standard five-year residency requirement that applies to most applicants.

Under the country's naturalisation rules, minors and spouses qualify for this exemption, provided they are applying alongside the parent or spouse who already meets the conditions for naturalisation.

Germany reveals two groups of foreigners who can obtain citizenship before five years. Photo credit: Pool, Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement allows an entire family unit to be naturalised at the same time, even if some members have not lived in Germany long enough to qualify independently.

German citizenship residency requirement: Who qualifies for the exemption?

The exemption applies strictly to two categories: children who are still minors, and spouses of a person entitled to naturalisation.

Both groups must apply jointly with the qualifying family member, as the exemption is not available to them on a standalone basis.

According to the official guidance published on the Make it in Germany platform, the decision to grant citizenship under this arrangement is not automatic.

It falls within the discretion of the relevant naturalisation authority, meaning officials assess each case individually before approving or rejecting an application.

German citizenship: Standard naturalisation rules still apply to most

For the majority of foreign nationals, German citizenship requires at least five years of lawful residence in the country, among other conditions.

The family member exemption represents a limited departure from this rule, designed to keep families together during the naturalisation process rather than requiring some members to wait while others proceed.

Prospective applicants are advised to contact the naturalisation authority in their area to confirm eligibility and understand what documents will be required before submitting an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany listed four groups of people who can get citizenship by declaration.

Residency requirement for German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany shared how long foreigners must reside in the country to qualify for citizenship.

Simply residing in Germany is not enough; applicants must also hold a permanent right of residence, such as a settlement permit or a qualifying residence permit.

A permit issued purely for the purpose of studying does not meet this requirement.

Source: Legit.ng