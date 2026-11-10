Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye paid a visit to Femi Adebayo's Euphoria 360 Cinemas in Ikeja on Monday, November 9, 2026

Adebayo lifted Ademoye off the ground in an affectionate greeting that caught fans' attention online immediately

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami was also present at the cinema, with Ademoye kneeling to greet him

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has set tongues wagging after sharing a video of her visit to Femi Adebayo's Euphoria 360 Cinemas in Ikeja, with one particular moment between her and the actor stealing the show.

Ademoye posted the clip on her Instagram page on Monday, November 9, 2026, giving fans a look inside the cinema venue.

Bimbo Ademoye shares a video of her visit to Femi Adebayo's cinema in Ikeja as she praised the actor for his investment. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The footage showed Ademoye being warmly received by crowds eager to take photographs with her at several points; fans could be seen jostling just to get a selfie.

Femi Adebayo lifts Bimbo Ademoye up

The moment that sent the internet into a frenzy came when the two Nollywood stars crossed paths inside the cinema. Adebayo pulled her into a hug before lifting her completely off the ground, spinning her around as both of them dissolved into laughter.

The genuine, unscripted warmth between them clearly resonated with viewers.

Bimbo Ademoye encourages youths after her visit to Euphoria 360 in Ikeja to see Femi Adebayo. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Also present at the event was veteran actor Adebayo Salami, Femi's father, who shared a lively exchange with his son. While the two men bantered back and forth, Bimbo Ademoye remained on her knees in a gesture of respect for the elder, with Salami hugging her warmly as the interaction played out.

Here is the Instagram video of the two actors and the way they greeted:

Fans React to Bimbo Ademoye's Visit

The video drew plenty of love in the comments section, with fans gushing over Ademoye's personality and her interactions throughout the visit.

@a_biolakareem wrote:

"Just look at HER!!! My good luck charm"

@tiwasmiles commented:

"The G.O.A.T herself. Love you Bimbs"

@buthainer_abbas said:

"Our shy most talented Abims."

@jessythemummy_ reacted:

"The Sibe Sibe Oluwanbe hype was really a delight on your face. LOVE YA."

@iamrubybae wrote:

"I just cant shake the feeling that my Bimbs is a shy shy baby, see her twriling the life outta that bag"

@holetsfood quipped:

"Uncle she said you dint give her new notes o whyyyyy"

Bimbo Ademoye's mother visits her location

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye warmed hearts online after sharing a special moment with her mother, who surprised her by visiting her movie location on her own birthday.

The unexpected visit turned into a lovely celebration as actor Deyemi Okanlawon and other cast members joined in to celebrate the actress's mum, while Timini Egbuson also gave her a warm welcome.

Overwhelmed by the thoughtful gesture, Ademoye took to social media to gush over her mother, expressing excitement and appreciation for her presence. The actress shared how her mother will make it a point to visit her on set from time to time, showing how much the surprise meant to her.

Source: Legit.ng