The UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and German governments each set different fees for adult 10-year passports in 2026

US applicants pay a total of $165 (roughly ₦254,100) for a passport book, covering both the application and acceptance facility fees

Germany charges citizens living in Nigeria up to 101 EUR (roughly ₦163,000) in basic and surcharge fees, with first-time applicants facing additional costs

For Nigerians holding or eligible for foreign citizenship, knowing how much it costs to get a 10-year adult passport in key countries can help with planning travel and administrative processes.

Official government sources from five countries have published their current 2026 passport fees.

UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Germany reveal fees for 10-year passports. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Hinterhaus Productions, DragonImages

Source: Getty Images

1. UK 10-year passport cost

Adults applying for a passport in the United Kingdom can do so either online or through a paper form.

Applying online costs £102, while submitting a paper application carries a higher fee of £115.50. The online route is therefore the cheaper option for eligible applicants.

UK shares the official cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Anna Barclay, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

2. US 10-year passport cost

According to the US Department of State, adults aged 16 and above who want a passport book must pay a $130 (roughly ₦200,200) application fee plus a $35 (roughly ₦53,900) acceptance facility fee, bringing the total to $165 (roughly ₦254,100).

Those who only need a passport card pay $30 (roughly ₦46,200) in application fees.

US releases the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: AI Drago, Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Applicants requesting both a book and a card pay $160 (roughly ₦246,400) in application fees, with the $35 (roughly ₦53,900) acceptance facility fee still applying in all cases.

3. Australia 10-year passport cost

The Australian government's passport fee schedule, updated as of January 1, 2026, puts the cost of a 10-year adult passport for people aged 16 and over at AUD $422.

All fees are charged in Australian dollars.

Australia releases the official cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Patricia Mado, Ratnayake

Source: Getty Images

4. New Zealand 10-year passport cost

Adults aged 16 and older in New Zealand must apply for an adult passport, which costs NZD $247 and remains valid for 10 years.

The passport fee was published on the official New Zealand government website, which also outlines who qualifies to apply and what the online process covers.

New Zealand publishes the official cost of its 10-year passport. Photo credit: Apsimo1, Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

5. Germany 10-year passport cost

The German Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos handle passport applications for German citizens living in Nigeria.

For applicants aged 24 and above, Germany charges a basic fee of 70 EUR (roughly ₦113,000) plus a foreign surcharge of 31 EUR (about ₦50,000), bringing the combined total to 101 EUR (roughly ₦163,000).

Germany releases the cost of its 10-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Pool, Gwengoat

Source: Getty Images

First-time applicants face an additional document verification process that takes at least eight months and costs between ₦370,000 and ₦420,000.

Cost of Qatar's 5-year passport released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar published the official cost of its five-year passport for applicants.

The schedule, published by the ministry's Nationality and Travel Documents Department, covers nine government services with fees denominated in Qatari Riyals (QAR). The most expensive item on the list is an application for Qatari nationality, which costs QAR 3,000 (about ₦1,397,850). Those applying to have their Qatari nationality restored — known as returning nationality — pay QAR 2,000 (about ₦931,900).

Obtaining a Qatari passport itself, which is valid for five years for adults and shorter periods for children depending on age, costs just QAR 100 (about ₦46,595). A Qatari travel document, which serves as an alternative for travel purposes, is priced at QAR 400 (about ₦186,380), while a pass permit costs QAR 500 (about ₦232,975). Should an ID card be lost or damaged, both Qatari citizens and GCC nationals pay QAR 200 (about ₦93,190) for a replacement.

Source: Legit.ng