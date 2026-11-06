The Austrian government published 66 shortage occupations that foreign workers can apply for across specific federal provinces in 2026

The roles span sectors including construction, healthcare, education, finance, and food production, with each occupation tied to particular provinces

Workers must secure employment in a listed province before they can qualify under the regional shortage occupation scheme

Austria has named 66 regional shortage occupations that foreign nationals can apply for in 2026, with each role restricted to specific federal provinces where the need is greatest.

The list was published by the Austrian government on its official migration portal, which makes clear that applicants must have an employer offering them work in one of the designated provinces before they can qualify under the scheme.

Austria reveals 66 job shortages that are offering opportunities for foreign workers. Photo credit: Thomas Kronsteiner

Source: Getty Images

Austria's 66 regional shortage occupations for 2026

The occupations and their eligible provinces are as follows:

1. Floor and wall tilers (Kärnten, Niederösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

2. Social scientists, economists, scientific statisticians (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

3. Bricklayers (Kärnten, Niederösterreich, Salzburg, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

4. Bakers (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol).

5. Hairdressers, make-up artists (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol).

6. Accountants (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Vorarlberg).

7. Confectioners (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol).

8. Department store sales clerks (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

9. Construction joiners (Kärnten, Niederösterreich, Salzburg, Vorarlberg).

10. Graduate civil engineers (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Vorarlberg).

11. Insurance agents and representatives (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Steiermark, Vorarlberg).

12. Painters, house painters (Niederösterreich, Salzburg, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

13. Special technicians for low voltage engineering and communication engineering (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Steiermark, Tirol).

14. Specialist technicians for data processing (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

15. Masseurs and masseuses (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Tirol, Vorarlberg).

16. Retailers and sales clerks of perfumes, washing and household articles, paints, varnishes (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich, Tirol).

17. Glaziers (Kärnten, Oberösterreich, Tirol).

18. Technical draftsmen (Kärnten, Salzburg, Tirol).

19. Denture technicians (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich, Salzburg).

20. Welfare workers, social workers (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Vorarlberg).

21. Retailers and sales clerks of vehicles, integral parts and accessories (Oberösterreich, Steiermark, Vorarlberg).

22. Forwarding specialists (Oberösterreich, Steiermark, Vorarlberg).

23. Cosmeticians, manicurists and pedicurists (Oberösterreich, Steiermark, Tirol).

24. Butchers (Oberösterreich, Salzburg, Tirol).

25. Philosophers, psychologists (Salzburg, Steiermark, Vorarlberg).

26. Technicians for agriculture, winery and gardening (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich).

27. Retailers and sales clerks for iron and metal goods, domestic and kitchen appliances (Niederösterreich, Oberösterreich).

28. Electric professions (Oberösterreich, Salzburg).

29. Graduates in business administration (Oberösterreich, Salzburg).

30. Physical-technical special professions (Oberösterreich, Steiermark).

31. Insulators (Oberösterreich, Tirol).

32. Furniture makers (Oberösterreich, Tirol).

33. Procurement managers (Oberösterreich, Tirol).

34. Technicians with a higher education in business administration (Oberösterreich, Tirol).

35. Legal consultants, lawyers (Oberösterreich, Vorarlberg).

36. Estate managers, other hotel and restaurant professionals, residence managers (Salzburg, Tirol).

37. Florists, flower arrangers (Salzburg, Vorarlberg).

38. Stucco plasterers (Tirol, Vorarlberg).

39. Textiles and clothing retailers and sales clerks (Tirol, Vorarlberg).

40. Travel and tourism professionals (Tirol, Vorarlberg).

41. Insurance agents and representatives (Burgenland).

42. Toolmakers, cutters and punchmakers (Niederösterreich).

43. Telecommunications technicians (Niederösterreich).

44. University lecturers (Niederösterreich).

45. Sign painters, lettering artists (Oberösterreich).

46. Metal surface refiners (Oberösterreich).

47. Orthopaedic technicians, orthopaedic mechanics (Oberösterreich).

48. Plastics processors (Oberösterreich).

49. Wholesale dealers and sales clerks for electronic goods (Oberösterreich).

50. Special technicians for surveying (Oberösterreich).

51. Technicians for fuel and gas technology (Oberösterreich).

52. Graduate engineers, special professions (Oberösterreich).

53. Business managers and administrators (Oberösterreich).

54. Billing clerks, billing accountants (Oberösterreich).

55. Dentists (Oberösterreich).

56. Veterinarians (Oberösterreich).

57. Dairies, cheese-makers (Salzburg).

58. Dietitians (Steiermark).

59. Automat and machine operators and adjusters (Vorarlberg).

60. Weavers, weaving loom installers (Vorarlberg).

61. Appreteurs and other textile finishers (Vorarlberg).

62. Food retailers and food sales experts (Vorarlberg).

63. Waiters and waitresses (Vorarlberg).

64. Elementary school teachers (Vorarlberg).

65. Other teachers, excluding physical education teachers (Vorarlberg).

66. Scientists (Vorarlberg).

Legit.ng reported that Austria named seven categories of foreigners who qualify for residence and work permits.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Austria opened its doors to highly skilled foreigners to move to the country without a job offer.

Relatives eligible for Austria's residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria listed three relatives eligible for residence permits with full work rights.

According to the Austrian migration authority, the card grants third-country nationals fixed-term settlement rights alongside unlimited access to the Austrian labour market, whether as an employed or self-employed person.

The authority noted that spouses and registered partners must be at least 21 years old at the point of application.

Source: Legit.ng